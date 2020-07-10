/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM
17 Apartments for rent in Enterprise, AL with washer-dryer
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
201 Colonial Dr
201 Colonial Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1750 sqft
((Available NOW- dates are subject to change at anytime)) Animals allowed per policy. Three bedroom, two Bath, formal living room, fenced back yard, 2 car garage, and storage room with shelves off the garage, Washer and Dryer included. (CLB)
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
206 Wakefield Way
206 Wakefield Way, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1495 sqft
Wakefield Subdivision - Fully Furnished TDY Unit! - 2BR/2.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
101 Peregrine Way
101 Peregrine Way, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1498 sqft
Eagle Landing Subdivision - TDY Unit - TDY Option: Rent is $60.00/day, Sec Dep of $1500.00, all utilities included but with a Cap. 30 day minimal stay required and 10 Day Minimal Notice to Depart Required. 2 BR/2.
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 10:50pm
Contact for Availability
317 Regency Drive, Enterprise
317 Regency Drive, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse. With washer and dryer included. Fenced back yard. Deck in the backyard. Comes with all kitchen applicances. Dogs only.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3 Breckenridge Terrace
3 Breckenridge Ct, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1537 sqft
3 Breckenridge Terrace Available 05/18/20 Breckenridge Terrace - TDY RENTAL! - Fully Furnished one-story TDY townhome with 2BR/2BA townhome and 1 Car Garage in Breckenridge Terrace! All kitchen appliances included as well as washer/dryer in the
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
10 Stratford Ln
10 Stratford Lane, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1897 sqft
10 Stratford Ln Available 06/30/20 Clubview Estates - - 3BR/2BA house with 2 Car Garage in beautiful Clubview Estates. All kitchen appliances included; washer/dryer hookups in the laundry room. Gas fireplace in living room.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
118 Cristy Ln
118 Cristy Ln, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1657 sqft
118 Cristy Ln Available 04/21/20 Country Estates! - 3BR/2BA home with 2 Car Garage in Country Estates. Gas fireplace and water heater.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
114 Baldwin
114 Baldwin, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
114 Baldwin Available 04/17/20 Dunwoody Townhomes - 2-story townhouse, all appliances, washer/dryer, 1 car garage, fenced yard, pets negotiable, community pool, lawn care (RLNE5663419)
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
21 Courtyard Way
21 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Spacious townhome near Ft. Rucker - Property Id: 136366 Updated townhome in quiet neighborhood, close to Ft. Rucker. Pool, tennis court, basketball court and gym access included. Spacious serene deck to enjoy. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
103 Wildwood
103 Wildwood Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1600 sqft
Harrand Creek - 3BR/2BA home with 2 Car Garage in Harrand Creek. Wood-burning fireplace in living room, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, and rear deck overlooks partially fenced backyard.
1 of 11
Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
108 Ridgeway Dr., #04
108 Ridgeway Drive, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
960 sqft
108 Ridgeway Dr., #04 Available 08/19/19 108 Ridgeway Drive - All appliances, lawn care, no pets, washer/dryer No Pets Allowed (RLNE3414877)
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
105 Porters Way
105 Porters Way, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2784 sqft
105 Porters Way Available 08/12/20 Sommer Brook Subdivision - Gorgeous 4BR/2.5BA home with 2 Car Garage in the Sommer Brook Subdivision. Gas fireplace in living room, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, and laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Enterprise
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
99 County Road 756
99 County Road 756, Coffee County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2930 sqft
Look at this beautiful home in located The Ridge. This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2930 square feet, corner lot has so much charm.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
170 County Rd. 751
170 County Road 751, Coffee County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2057 sqft
170 County Rd. 751 Available 06/15/20 Curington Farms - Pool & Lawn Care Included! - Beautiful 4 Bed/2 Bath home with 2 Car Garage in Curington Farms. Fireplace in living room, formal dining room along with eat-in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Enterprise
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
230 Edith Way
230 Edith Way, Daleville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$625
1200 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW all dates are subject to change ))No animals!! 2 story unit, Wet bar in living room and wood like flooring, top deck off master bed room, washer/dryer, Jack and Jill bathroom and lawn care included. (CLB) 12 month lease only
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
168 Lakeview Dr
168 Lakeview Dr, Daleville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
168 Lakeview Dr Available 07/22/20 LAKEVIEW TOWNHOMES - Daleville, AL - All appliances, fenced yard, washer/dryer, pets negotiable, lakeside (RLNE5009061)
Results within 10 miles of Enterprise
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
308 Riverview Ct
308 Riverview Ct, Daleville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1800 sqft
308 Riverview Ct Available 07/15/20 1.5 Story Home w/Wraparound Porch in Daleville! - 1.5 Story, 3BR/2BA home with 4 Car Detached Carport in Daleville. Wraparound porch overlooks a spacious backyard area with a large storage shed.
Similar Pages
Enterprise 2 BedroomsEnterprise 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEnterprise 3 BedroomsEnterprise Apartments with Balcony
Enterprise Apartments with GarageEnterprise Apartments with ParkingEnterprise Apartments with PoolEnterprise Apartments with Washer-Dryer