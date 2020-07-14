All apartments in Cullman
Find more places like
Kensington Station.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cullman, AL
/
Kensington Station
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Kensington Station

124 Birmingham St · (901) 410-9342
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

124 Birmingham St, Cullman, AL 35055

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 143 · Avail. now

$769

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1024 sqft

Unit 129 · Avail. now

$769

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1024 sqft

Unit 145 · Avail. Sep 2

$769

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1024 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kensington Station.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
package receiving
playground
If you’ve been searching for that perfect combination of a laid-back lifestyle and city convenience, Kensington Station Town Homes is the place you want to be. Ideally located on Birmingham Street and Hwy.31 in Cullman, Kensington Station is just minutes from down town Cullman, which will provide you with all the unique shops, mall, restaurants and entertainment that Cullman has to offer. For the outdoor addicts, you can’t beat Smith Lake, Heritage Park, Sport-mans Lake Park and the Cullman Wellness and Aquatic Center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Month to month to 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25.00 each application fee plus $175.00 admin. fee
Deposit: $600 (2.1); $600 (2.1 5TH); $650(2.2 5TH); $800 (3.35TH)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
Dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed restrictions only
Cats
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Kensington Station have any available units?
Kensington Station has 7 units available starting at $769 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Kensington Station have?
Some of Kensington Station's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kensington Station currently offering any rent specials?
Kensington Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kensington Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Kensington Station is pet friendly.
Does Kensington Station offer parking?
Yes, Kensington Station offers parking.
Does Kensington Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kensington Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kensington Station have a pool?
No, Kensington Station does not have a pool.
Does Kensington Station have accessible units?
No, Kensington Station does not have accessible units.
Does Kensington Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kensington Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Kensington Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kensington Station has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHuntsville, ALHoover, ALMadison, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, ALDecatur, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALAthens, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHueytown, ALHarvest, ALTrussville, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALClay, ALCenter Point, ALJasper, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamUniversity of Alabama in HuntsvilleBirmingham Southern CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusOakwood University