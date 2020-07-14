Amenities
If you’ve been searching for that perfect combination of a laid-back lifestyle and city convenience, Kensington Station Town Homes is the place you want to be. Ideally located on Birmingham Street and Hwy.31 in Cullman, Kensington Station is just minutes from down town Cullman, which will provide you with all the unique shops, mall, restaurants and entertainment that Cullman has to offer. For the outdoor addicts, you can’t beat Smith Lake, Heritage Park, Sport-mans Lake Park and the Cullman Wellness and Aquatic Center.