1271 Railroad Drive

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

What a spectacular country home in Hayden! There is a privated driveway and lots of parking. The covered front porch wraps around the side of the house to the fenced-in side yard. There are 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms downstairs and an open living room and kitchen. There is new flooring, fresh paint, and new stainless steel appliances including a microwave! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and en suite with plenty of counter top and cabinet space. Up the spiral staircase, there is a foyer-style living room, and another bedroom and full bath. This home will not last long, so apply today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

