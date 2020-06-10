All apartments in Blount County
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:39 PM

1271 Railroad Drive

1271 Railroad Drive · (205) 433-0170
Location

1271 Railroad Drive, Blount County, AL 35079

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1651 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
What a spectacular country home in Hayden! There is a privated driveway and lots of parking. The covered front porch wraps around the side of the house to the fenced-in side yard. There are 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms downstairs and an open living room and kitchen. There is new flooring, fresh paint, and new stainless steel appliances including a microwave! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and en suite with plenty of counter top and cabinet space. Up the spiral staircase, there is a foyer-style living room, and another bedroom and full bath. This home will not last long, so apply today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1271 Railroad Drive have any available units?
1271 Railroad Drive has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1271 Railroad Drive have?
Some of 1271 Railroad Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1271 Railroad Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1271 Railroad Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 Railroad Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1271 Railroad Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1271 Railroad Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1271 Railroad Drive offers parking.
Does 1271 Railroad Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1271 Railroad Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 Railroad Drive have a pool?
No, 1271 Railroad Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1271 Railroad Drive have accessible units?
No, 1271 Railroad Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 Railroad Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1271 Railroad Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1271 Railroad Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1271 Railroad Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
