Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly new construction recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry new construction

Twin Forks Townhomes - New Construction - Brand new townhome located just off N. Dean Rd in Auburn. Main level has open concept living, dining, kitchen and one bedroom with ensuite bath. Second level has additional bedrooms with ensuite baths and the laundry room. No Carpeting. Upgraded LVT throughout.



Virtual Tour Link - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5M2tzVQBTbw



(RLNE5514312)