All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 2437 Waterstone Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, AL
/
2437 Waterstone Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2437 Waterstone Circle

2437 Waterstone Circle · (334) 209-1120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2437 Waterstone Circle, Auburn, AL 36832
Lundy Chase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2437 Waterstone Circle · Avail. Aug 10

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2437 Waterstone Circle Available 08/10/20 Waterstone Circle House Available This August! - Adorable floor plan with Hardie exterior, granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms, hardwood or tile everywhere except bedrooms, smooth ceilings, & stainless steel appliance. School zone is Richland/Yarbrough. Partially fenced in back yard has tons of space and lawn care is included.

Please call Plains Properties for more information (334) 209-1120 or email questions to propertyontheplains@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3222386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 Waterstone Circle have any available units?
2437 Waterstone Circle has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2437 Waterstone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Waterstone Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 Waterstone Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2437 Waterstone Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 2437 Waterstone Circle offer parking?
No, 2437 Waterstone Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2437 Waterstone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 Waterstone Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 Waterstone Circle have a pool?
No, 2437 Waterstone Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2437 Waterstone Circle have accessible units?
No, 2437 Waterstone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 Waterstone Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2437 Waterstone Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2437 Waterstone Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2437 Waterstone Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2437 Waterstone Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Auburn Flats
2260 E University Dr
Auburn, AL 36830
1322 North
1322 N Dean Rd
Auburn, AL 36830
Grayton on Dean
420 N Dean Rd
Auburn, AL 36830
The Hub at Auburn
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy
Auburn, AL 36832

Similar Pages

Auburn 2 BedroomsAuburn Apartments with Balcony
Auburn Apartments with PoolAuburn Dog Friendly Apartments
Auburn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Montgomery, ALColumbus, GALaGrange, GA
Phenix City, ALWetumpka, ALPike Road, AL
Sylacauga, ALOpelika, ALTroy, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn UniversityAuburn University at Montgomery
Chattahoochee Valley Community CollegeColumbus State University
LaGrange College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity