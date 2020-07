Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Single Family Home in Tanglewood S/D - Huge lot with fenced in yard + storage shed. This lovely home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, screened in porch. Very clean and well kept. All kitchen appliances and washer / dryer included. Great location, make an appointment today to view this home!



(RLNE4445716)