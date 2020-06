Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly pool

156 East University Drive - F206 Available 08/11/20 Lakewood Comons F206 - This is an unfurnished, non-pet, 1,152 square foot, two bedroom, two and a half bathroom unit, located on the second floor. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher. The unit also includes a full size washer and dryer. This is a two story floor plan with a communal balcony on the third floor.



No Pets Allowed



