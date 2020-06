Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

131 E. Samford Available 08/10/20 131 E.Samford - Kitchen with stove and refrigerator, electric space heaters, window A/C, carpet in the bedrooms, attic can be used as a bedroom, W/D conn., ***The lease is 12 months, but there are some special stipulations concerning the lease term. Please ask us for more details ***

ADDITIONAL 1.5 % RENTAL TAX / NO PETS



(RLNE5655575)