Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

MIndown Location - Property Id: 248294



DO NOT FILL OUT THE ONLINE APPLICATION. Close to restaurants, shopping, and transportation lines. All units come with its own washer/dryer and gas fireplace in a secure building.



Call Evelyn @ 907-244-6033 or Chris @ 907-538-8177 for a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248294

Property Id 248294



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5888161)