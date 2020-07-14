Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage online portal on-site laundry 24hr laundry accepts section 8 bbq/grill e-payments volleyball court

Surrounded by Russian Jack Park and close to convenient shopping and entertainment centers, Ptarmigan Meadows Apartment Homes is the perfect spot to find an apartment in Anchorage, AK. Feel relaxed every time you come home, thanks to the spacious interior, modern exterior, and welcoming environment of our pet-friendly apartment community. Live the extraordinary lifestyle you deserve at Ptarmigan Meadows.



Choose from one or two-bedroom floor plans to find the perfect home for your unique lifestyle. Each apartment comes with a cozy fireplace. Put on your chef’s apron to prepare meals in your modern kitchen with elegant granite countertops, generous cabinetry, energy-efficient appliances, and beautiful vinyl-wood flooring. You'll appreciate the vaulted ceilings and having your own private patio or balcony that allows you to enjoy the fresh air and beautiful Alaskan vistas. Be sure to ask about our available storage closets, heated garages, and select apartments that include space for