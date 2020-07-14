All apartments in Anchorage
Find more places like Ptarmigan Meadows.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anchorage, AK
/
Ptarmigan Meadows
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Ptarmigan Meadows

5340 E 26th Ave · (912) 274-8695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anchorage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5340 E 26th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99508

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09 · Avail. Aug 14

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Unit 13 · Avail. Aug 14

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5321-8 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ptarmigan Meadows.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
e-payments
volleyball court
Surrounded by Russian Jack Park and close to convenient shopping and entertainment centers, Ptarmigan Meadows Apartment Homes is the perfect spot to find an apartment in Anchorage, AK. Feel relaxed every time you come home, thanks to the spacious interior, modern exterior, and welcoming environment of our pet-friendly apartment community. Live the extraordinary lifestyle you deserve at Ptarmigan Meadows.

Choose from one or two-bedroom floor plans to find the perfect home for your unique lifestyle. Each apartment comes with a cozy fireplace. Put on your chef’s apron to prepare meals in your modern kitchen with elegant granite countertops, generous cabinetry, energy-efficient appliances, and beautiful vinyl-wood flooring. You'll appreciate the vaulted ceilings and having your own private patio or balcony that allows you to enjoy the fresh air and beautiful Alaskan vistas. Be sure to ask about our available storage closets, heated garages, and select apartments that include space for

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $500 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 35lb weight restriction
Parking Details: Not assigned parking, garage with select units. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Comes with apartments.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ptarmigan Meadows have any available units?
Ptarmigan Meadows has 4 units available starting at $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Ptarmigan Meadows have?
Some of Ptarmigan Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ptarmigan Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Ptarmigan Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ptarmigan Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Ptarmigan Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Ptarmigan Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Ptarmigan Meadows offers parking.
Does Ptarmigan Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ptarmigan Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ptarmigan Meadows have a pool?
No, Ptarmigan Meadows does not have a pool.
Does Ptarmigan Meadows have accessible units?
No, Ptarmigan Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Ptarmigan Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ptarmigan Meadows has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Ptarmigan Meadows?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chugach South
9600 Morningside Loop
Anchorage, AK 99515
Ladera Villa
2225 Arctic Blvd
Anchorage, AK 99503
Brighton Woods Apartment Homes
1204 Norman St
Anchorage, AK 99504
The Glen
1200 Columbine Ct
Anchorage, AK 99508
Silver Ridge Apartment Homes
1711 Lore Road
Anchorage, AK 99507
Century Plaza Apartments
124 E 3rd Ave
Anchorage, AK 99501
Montclair Apartments
7847 Jewel Lake Rd
Anchorage, AK 99502
Taiga Twins Apartments
423 W 22nd Ave
Anchorage, AK 99503

Similar Pages

Anchorage 1 BedroomsAnchorage 2 Bedrooms
Anchorage Apartments with BalconyAnchorage Apartments with Parking
Anchorage Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sterling, AKGateway, AK
Wasilla, AK
Tanaina, AK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Spenard
Sand Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity