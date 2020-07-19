All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

8802 Spruce Brook Street

8802 Spruce Brook Street · (907) 622-3948 ext. 0000
Location

8802 Spruce Brook Street, Anchorage, AK 99507

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8802 Spruce Brook Street · Avail. Sep 1

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2026 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
8802 Spruce Brook Street Available 09/01/20 South Anchorage Single Family Home w/ Large Fenced Yard - Looking for an established neighborhood in South Anchorage near trails and very accessible to shopping malls and department stores? Look no further than this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a 2 car garage and large fenced yard! This home boasts vaulted ceilings with the kitchen, master and 1 bedroom upstairs, with 2 additional bedrooms downstairs and second living area with laundry room. Backyard has access from both the downstairs living area and the beautiful deck upstairs, off the dining area. Near several parks, great biking and walking area in Anchorage! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3961492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8802 Spruce Brook Street have any available units?
8802 Spruce Brook Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 8802 Spruce Brook Street currently offering any rent specials?
8802 Spruce Brook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8802 Spruce Brook Street pet-friendly?
No, 8802 Spruce Brook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does 8802 Spruce Brook Street offer parking?
Yes, 8802 Spruce Brook Street offers parking.
Does 8802 Spruce Brook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8802 Spruce Brook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8802 Spruce Brook Street have a pool?
No, 8802 Spruce Brook Street does not have a pool.
Does 8802 Spruce Brook Street have accessible units?
No, 8802 Spruce Brook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8802 Spruce Brook Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8802 Spruce Brook Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8802 Spruce Brook Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8802 Spruce Brook Street does not have units with air conditioning.
