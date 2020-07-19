Amenities

8802 Spruce Brook Street Available 09/01/20 South Anchorage Single Family Home w/ Large Fenced Yard - Looking for an established neighborhood in South Anchorage near trails and very accessible to shopping malls and department stores? Look no further than this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a 2 car garage and large fenced yard! This home boasts vaulted ceilings with the kitchen, master and 1 bedroom upstairs, with 2 additional bedrooms downstairs and second living area with laundry room. Backyard has access from both the downstairs living area and the beautiful deck upstairs, off the dining area. Near several parks, great biking and walking area in Anchorage! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. NO PETS.



(RLNE3961492)