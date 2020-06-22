Amenities

pet friendly garage

8033 E 36th Avenue Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom East Anchorage Condo near JBER! - 3 bedroom East Anchorage unit in a duplex with 1.5 baths, a 1 car attached garage, and 1428 sq. ft. Unit has a huge private, fenced yard! This unit is just a short commute to JBER and shopping! Pets allowed on approval. Tenant pays all utilities. Photos coming soon!



Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.



(RLNE5840610)