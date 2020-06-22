All apartments in Anchorage
Find more places like 8033 E 36th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anchorage, AK
/
8033 E 36th Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

8033 E 36th Avenue

8033 East 36th Avenue · (907) 562-0291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anchorage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8033 East 36th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8033 E 36th Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8033 E 36th Avenue Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom East Anchorage Condo near JBER! - 3 bedroom East Anchorage unit in a duplex with 1.5 baths, a 1 car attached garage, and 1428 sq. ft. Unit has a huge private, fenced yard! This unit is just a short commute to JBER and shopping! Pets allowed on approval. Tenant pays all utilities. Photos coming soon!

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE5840610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8033 E 36th Avenue have any available units?
8033 E 36th Avenue has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 8033 E 36th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8033 E 36th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8033 E 36th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8033 E 36th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8033 E 36th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8033 E 36th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8033 E 36th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8033 E 36th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8033 E 36th Avenue have a pool?
No, 8033 E 36th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8033 E 36th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8033 E 36th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8033 E 36th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8033 E 36th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8033 E 36th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8033 E 36th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8033 E 36th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chugach South
9600 Morningside Loop
Anchorage, AK 99515
Ladera Villa
2225 Arctic Blvd
Anchorage, AK 99503
Alpine Apartment Homes
5215 Mockingbird Dr
Anchorage, AK 99507
Conifer Grove
218 McCarrey St
Anchorage, AK 99508
Quiet Creek
4543 Lake Otis Parkway
Anchorage, AK 99507
Village at Calais
601 W 32nd Ave
Anchorage, AK 99503
Park Plaza II Apartment Homes
1553 A St
Anchorage, AK 99501
Taiga Twins Apartments
423 W 22nd Ave
Anchorage, AK 99503

Similar Pages

Anchorage 1 BedroomsAnchorage 2 Bedrooms
Anchorage Apartments with BalconyAnchorage Apartments with Parking
Anchorage Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sterling, AKGateway, AK
Wasilla, AK
Tanaina, AK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Spenard
Sand Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity