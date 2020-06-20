All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

7791 Stepping Stone Lane

7791 Stepping Stone Lane · (907) 562-0291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7791 Stepping Stone Lane, Anchorage, AK 99504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7791 Stepping Stone Lane · Avail. Jul 22

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1457 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7791 Stepping Stone Lane Available 07/22/20 New, Very Nicely Updated 2 Bedroom Condo! - This nicely updated condo is located in East Anchorage and has 2 beds, 2 baths, a 1 car garage, and 1457 sq. ft. Features include a short commute to JBER and the shopping district! Sorry, no pets.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5787810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7791 Stepping Stone Lane have any available units?
7791 Stepping Stone Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 7791 Stepping Stone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7791 Stepping Stone Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7791 Stepping Stone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7791 Stepping Stone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does 7791 Stepping Stone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7791 Stepping Stone Lane does offer parking.
Does 7791 Stepping Stone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7791 Stepping Stone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7791 Stepping Stone Lane have a pool?
No, 7791 Stepping Stone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7791 Stepping Stone Lane have accessible units?
No, 7791 Stepping Stone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7791 Stepping Stone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7791 Stepping Stone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7791 Stepping Stone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7791 Stepping Stone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
