6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave furnished

Spacious living room, dining and kitchen area with ample storage. Full size washer/dryer, refrigerator, large kitchen. Utilities; water/sewer, gas and electric, included in pricing.



Maximum occupancy for this apartment is 2 people. Owner will consider accepting One dog or cat. Ideal location, across from Delong Lake, close to Airport. Lower unit in up/down duplex, with separate private driveway, and private entrance, owner lives on site.



12 month lease



Tenant provides own yard maintenance and snow removal. Tenant occupied thru 6/20, contact Sally for appointment. Applicants must provide pet references. Additional deposit required for pets



Option for Fully Furnished may also be available, please inquire. 12 month lease only, rent $1600 per month

Duplex - up/down - ranch style units. Quiet residential area, private driveway with completely separate entrances.