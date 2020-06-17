All apartments in Anchorage
Find more places like 6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anchorage, AK
/
6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:45 PM

6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B

6334 Thurman Drive · (907) 242-3868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anchorage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6334 Thurman Drive, Anchorage, AK 99502
Spenard Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1118 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious living room, dining and kitchen area with ample storage. Full size washer/dryer, refrigerator, large kitchen. Utilities; water/sewer, gas and electric, included in pricing.

Maximum occupancy for this apartment is 2 people. Owner will consider accepting One dog or cat. Ideal location, across from Delong Lake, close to Airport. Lower unit in up/down duplex, with separate private driveway, and private entrance, owner lives on site.

12 month lease

Tenant provides own yard maintenance and snow removal. Tenant occupied thru 6/20, contact Sally for appointment. Applicants must provide pet references. Additional deposit required for pets

Option for Fully Furnished may also be available, please inquire. 12 month lease only, rent $1600 per month
Duplex - up/down - ranch style units. Quiet residential area, private driveway with completely separate entrances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B have any available units?
6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B have?
Some of 6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B currently offering any rent specials?
6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B is pet friendly.
Does 6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B offer parking?
Yes, 6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B does offer parking.
Does 6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B have a pool?
No, 6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B does not have a pool.
Does 6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B have accessible units?
No, 6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B does not have accessible units.
Does 6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chugach South
9600 Morningside Loop
Anchorage, AK 99515
Admirals Cove
6029 Debarr Rd
Anchorage, AK 99504
Rancho Tudor
3531 E 42nd Ave
Anchorage, AK 99508
Country Lane
810 E 42nd Ave
Anchorage, AK 99503
Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes
631 East 22nd Avenue
Anchorage, AK 99503
Castle Apartments
915 W 27th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99503
Park Plaza II Apartment Homes
1553 A St
Anchorage, AK 99501
Driftwood Apartments
7101 Weimer Rd
Anchorage, AK 99502

Similar Pages

Anchorage 1 BedroomsAnchorage 2 Bedrooms
Anchorage Apartments with BalconyAnchorage Apartments with Parking
Anchorage Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sterling, AKGateway, AK
Wasilla, AK
Tanaina, AK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Spenard
Sand Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity