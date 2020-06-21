Amenities

3030 Cheyenne Court Available 07/07/20 3 Bedroom South Anchorage Condo w/ Fenced Yard! - This South Anchorage condo has 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a very large, oversized 2 stall garage, and 2072 sq. ft. Home is located within minutes of UAA/Hospital District and JBER, and has a fenced backyard! Pets allowed on approval.



Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.



