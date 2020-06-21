All apartments in Anchorage
3030 Cheyenne Court
3030 Cheyenne Court

3030 Cheyenne Court · (907) 562-0291
Location

3030 Cheyenne Court, Anchorage, AK 99507

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3030 Cheyenne Court · Avail. Jul 7

$2,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2072 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3030 Cheyenne Court Available 07/07/20 3 Bedroom South Anchorage Condo w/ Fenced Yard! - This South Anchorage condo has 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a very large, oversized 2 stall garage, and 2072 sq. ft. Home is located within minutes of UAA/Hospital District and JBER, and has a fenced backyard! Pets allowed on approval.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE5829187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Cheyenne Court have any available units?
3030 Cheyenne Court has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 3030 Cheyenne Court currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Cheyenne Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Cheyenne Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 Cheyenne Court is pet friendly.
Does 3030 Cheyenne Court offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Cheyenne Court does offer parking.
Does 3030 Cheyenne Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 Cheyenne Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Cheyenne Court have a pool?
No, 3030 Cheyenne Court does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Cheyenne Court have accessible units?
No, 3030 Cheyenne Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Cheyenne Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 Cheyenne Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3030 Cheyenne Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3030 Cheyenne Court does not have units with air conditioning.
