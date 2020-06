Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities

Tiny home for sale - Property Id: 288621



Brand new Tiny House just built! It is a 12X24 TWO story house with Tall ceilings... very spacious.... lots of possibilities. Used all real wood to build.. no particle board.

It is already to be plumbed and electric is almost all done. Roof is weathered in and just needs shingles.

Extra walls were built for shower, washer/dryer and kitchen to protect pipes in the winter. It is already to be moved in only needs interior walls.

I spent $30,000 in ALL but will sell it for $25,000 or BEST offer. I'm motivated to sell! Cash Only.

Please call if you are serious about getting a house like this. (907)-903-3131. Sandie Newsome

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288621

Property Id 288621



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5813608)