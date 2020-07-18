All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

2543 LaHonda Drive

2543 La Honda Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2543 La Honda Dr, Anchorage, AK 99517

Amenities

Great Natural Light, TWO Decks & Wet Bar - Spacious 3 bedroom that offers you 1,621 square feet of comfortable living. Walk into the living area with views all around of Fish Creek greenery and vaulted ceilings. You'll enjoy getting cozy up next to the wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is spacious with an area for eat in dining, there is plenty of cabinet and shelving space to keep all your goodies and just beautiful counter tops! Located next to the kitchen and half bath is the dedicated dining area with a built in WET BAR. Perfect for relaxing after a long day of work and great for entertaining friends and family!

There are 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms, the half bath is on the main level for all your guests and the bedrooms and 2 full baths are located downstairs. The master bedroom is a great size with more views of Fish Creek off the 2ND deck, another wood burning fireplace and large his & hers closets. All new flooring downstairs, both bathrooms beautifully finished with new modern vanities. Laundry is close by to all the bedrooms for easy access. This home is in a FABULOUS location of Forest Park. Close by to multiple trails, parks, restaurants, the airport shopping and MORE!

Tenant pays Gas & Electric.

No smoking is permitted in unit.

The School Zones for the area are Inlet View Elementary, Romig Middle and West High Schools.

Pets Accepted Upon Approval
Cats Welcome
Small Dogs Welcome (Weight Limit of 50lbs)
Up to 2 Animals
NO Pet Deposit, Additional Monthly Pet Rent Based on Quantity, Breeds, & Weights.

Successful applicants for tenancy will have the following characteristics:
*Maximum occupancy: 6 people
*Household income of at least 2.5 times the monthly rent
*Currently employed (or enrolled in educational program) with a verifiable income
*Minimum credit score of 575 and good credit standing
*Verifiable previous tenancy: Positive record of timely rent payments, compliance with agreements and no evictions
*No unit damage or housekeeping problems at current or previous place of tenancy.
*Must be of legal age to sign rental agreement. (18 years of age)
Applicant may be denied based on current or past criminal convictions.

Details--->
Beds/Baths: 3BD/2.5BA
Square Feet: 1,621

Rental Terms--->
Rent: $2,065.00
Available: NOW!
Application Fee: $25.00 Per Adult Over 18 Years of Age
Security Deposit: $2,065.00

(RLNE5726223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

