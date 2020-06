Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2515 Susitna Drive Available 09/04/20 Craftsman Ranch with Charming Style - This Craftsman style ranch is in the desirable Turnagain area, By The Sea neighborhood. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath includes a beautifully updated kitchen, cozy fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout! Washer/dryer in unit. Two car garage. Large deck and fenced backyard for entertaining! Don't miss out, this beauty will go fast! Ready for move in September 4th. Pets allowed on approval.



(RLNE4367367)