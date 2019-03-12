22410 Glacier View

Amenities

Move in Special - Free Kenai Fishing or Rafting Trip! - This is what you came to Alaska for:huge wall of windows to enjoy that gorgeous mountain view, plus vaulted ceilings, loft, beautiful rock fireplace, granite countertops, hot tub on private deck off master bedroom, large private lot,parklike setting,oversized detached garage w/upper level guest quarters that include kitchenette & bathroom.Utility sink and plenty of room for projects in garage.Enjoy the cabin-like feeling without leaving the convenience of Eagle River. Owner is open to possible painting, etc. Contact Rental office for details on the move in special.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3404651)