All apartments in Anchorage
Find more places like 2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anchorage, AK
/
2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:05 AM

2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2

2220 North Star Street · (907) 433-9898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anchorage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2220 North Star Street, Anchorage, AK 99503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1323 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available August 1st - Midtown townhome with a 2 car garage. Convenient to everything! 2BRs, 2BAs, well maintained with a nice backyard to sit out on the patio and enjoy the day/evening. Nice layout with both bedrooms on the upper level. One bath on each level. Located on a quiet side street with no through traffic. Washer and dryer stays. Rent-to-Own is a possibility. Sorry-no pets allowed.

For more information or to view the home, contact Heather Maidl at 907-433-9898.

Home managed by Herrington and Company LLC
Midtown townhome with a 2 car garage. Convenient to everything! 2BRs, 2BAs, well maintained with a nice backyard to sit out on the patio and enjoy the day/evening. Nice layout with both bedrooms on the upper level. One bath on each level. Located on a quiet side street with no through traffic. Washer and dryer stays. Chairlift is currently installed. Rent-to-Own is a possibility. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2 have any available units?
2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2 have?
Some of 2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2 pet-friendly?
No, 2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does 2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2 offer parking?
Yes, 2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2 offers parking.
Does 2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2 have a pool?
No, 2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2220 North Star Street - 1, Unit #2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Club at Eagle Pointe
5640 Lake Otis Pkwy
Anchorage, AK 99507
Ladera Villa
2225 Arctic Blvd
Anchorage, AK 99503
Brighton Woods Apartment Homes
1204 Norman St
Anchorage, AK 99504
Strawberry Lane
2001 W 80th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99502
Castle Apartments
915 W 27th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99503
La Maisonnette Apartment Homes
1340 West 26th Avenue
Anchorage, AK 99503
Timber Ridge
13900 Old Glenn Hwy
Anchorage, AK 99577
Russian Jack
4545 Reka Dr
Anchorage, AK 99508

Similar Pages

Anchorage 1 BedroomsAnchorage 2 Bedrooms
Anchorage Apartments with BalconiesAnchorage Apartments with Parking
Anchorage Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fishhook, AKMeadow Lakes, AK
Lakes, AK
Wasilla, AK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sand Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity