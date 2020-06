Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

First floor condo in the heart of downtown Anchorage. Easy walking distance to restaurants, shopping, museums, performing arts, public transportation. Unit has underground covered parking space, common laundry, storage, private patio, reasonable dues all in a secured building. Perfect for those that want to be close to all Anchorage has to offer. Apply now at: https://tinyurl.com/rjbvtyw