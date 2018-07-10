All apartments in Anchorage
1250 Jackson Drive - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1250 Jackson Drive - 1

1250 Jackson Drive · (907) 433-9898
Location

1250 Jackson Drive, Anchorage, AK 99518
Rovenna Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1128 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available ~ July 1st

Fantastic 3 bedroom rental with loft area in a great location. Custom iron railing, laminate flooring throughout. Dining area off of kitchen. Door out of dining to a fully fenced back yard with mature trees and perennial flowers. Treed area across the street instead of homes.

Pet on approval with separate deposit. Dogs have a 50 lb limit, no cats. $300 refundable pet deposit required.

Tenant pays for own utilities, lawn and snow removal.

$30 application fee for each 18+ adult. Credit and background checks, work and rental references are required.

For more information or to set up a viewing, contact Heather Maidl at 907-433-9898.

Property managed by Herrington and Company LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Jackson Drive - 1 have any available units?
1250 Jackson Drive - 1 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 Jackson Drive - 1 have?
Some of 1250 Jackson Drive - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Jackson Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Jackson Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Jackson Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 Jackson Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1250 Jackson Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Jackson Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1250 Jackson Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Jackson Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Jackson Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 1250 Jackson Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Jackson Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1250 Jackson Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Jackson Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 Jackson Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
