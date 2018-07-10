1250 Jackson Drive - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available ~ July 1st



Fantastic 3 bedroom rental with loft area in a great location. Custom iron railing, laminate flooring throughout. Dining area off of kitchen. Door out of dining to a fully fenced back yard with mature trees and perennial flowers. Treed area across the street instead of homes.



Pet on approval with separate deposit. Dogs have a 50 lb limit, no cats. $300 refundable pet deposit required.



Tenant pays for own utilities, lawn and snow removal.



$30 application fee for each 18+ adult. Credit and background checks, work and rental references are required.



For more information or to set up a viewing, contact Heather Maidl at 907-433-9898.



Property managed by Herrington and Company LLC