10218 Jamestown #3D

2 Bdrm Townhouse Style Condo with Garage in Independence Park! Avail. NOW! - This 2 bedroom townhouse style condo is located in Independence Park. Brand new counters throughout, dishwasher, refrigerator and fresh paint! Main floor includes kitchen, living room, half bath and access to shared back yard space. Both bedrooms are on the second floor along with a full bathroom and washer and dryer. Comes with a single car garage. Fireplace is closed off and cannot be used. No smoking. No Pets.



Schools are Bowman Elementary, Hanshew Middle School and Service High.



Rent is $1,350 + Gas and Electric.



Rental Qualifications

- Gross monthly income of at least 3 times the rent

- Good credit or credit we can be comfortable with

- Good rental references



Offered by Diane Byker Property Management Services at RE/MAX Dynamic Properties. 907-257-0133.



No Pets Allowed



