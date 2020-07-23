All apartments in Anchorage
10218 Jamestown #3D
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

10218 Jamestown #3D

10218 Jamestown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10218 Jamestown Drive, Anchorage, AK 99507
Independence Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bdrm Townhouse Style Condo with Garage in Independence Park! Avail. NOW! - This 2 bedroom townhouse style condo is located in Independence Park. Brand new counters throughout, dishwasher, refrigerator and fresh paint! Main floor includes kitchen, living room, half bath and access to shared back yard space. Both bedrooms are on the second floor along with a full bathroom and washer and dryer. Comes with a single car garage. Fireplace is closed off and cannot be used. No smoking. No Pets.

Schools are Bowman Elementary, Hanshew Middle School and Service High.

Rent is $1,350 + Gas and Electric.

Rental Qualifications
- Gross monthly income of at least 3 times the rent
- Good credit or credit we can be comfortable with
- Good rental references

Offered by Diane Byker Property Management Services at RE/MAX Dynamic Properties. 907-257-0133.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5210128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10218 Jamestown #3D have any available units?
10218 Jamestown #3D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anchorage, AK.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 10218 Jamestown #3D have?
Some of 10218 Jamestown #3D's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10218 Jamestown #3D currently offering any rent specials?
10218 Jamestown #3D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10218 Jamestown #3D pet-friendly?
No, 10218 Jamestown #3D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does 10218 Jamestown #3D offer parking?
Yes, 10218 Jamestown #3D offers parking.
Does 10218 Jamestown #3D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10218 Jamestown #3D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10218 Jamestown #3D have a pool?
No, 10218 Jamestown #3D does not have a pool.
Does 10218 Jamestown #3D have accessible units?
No, 10218 Jamestown #3D does not have accessible units.
Does 10218 Jamestown #3D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10218 Jamestown #3D has units with dishwashers.
