Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

412 E Flint St Available 08/01/20 Tiny living at its finest! - This newly renovated home is just a few minutes away from campus, shopping and dining. The rent is $599 and deposit is the same. The tenant is responsible for electric, the city services are included in rent. There is a washer/dryer for your convenience. Pets are negotiable with an additional deposit.



Please give us a call to schedule a showing 307-742-8131 and go online to www.laramiepmg.com to view more information.



(RLNE5431756)