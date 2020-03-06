All apartments in Laramie
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:13 AM

2075 Venture Drive

2075 Venture Drive · (970) 644-6460
Location

2075 Venture Drive, Laramie, WY 82070

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE NOW!
Furnished
This large main level four bed, two bath apartment boasts over 1,650 square feet. Rent includes cable, internet, electric, gas, water/sewer, and trash.
This apartment features gas heat, ceiling fans, refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, and 4 parking spots. Includes kitchen table with chairs, couch, chair, TV stand, twin extra long beds, dresser, desks and desk chairs.
No pets, please

Schools: Linford Elementary, Laramie Junior High, Laramie High School

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

