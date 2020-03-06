2075 Venture Drive

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!
Furnished
This large main level four bed, two bath apartment boasts over 1,650 square feet. Rent includes cable, internet, electric, gas, water/sewer, and trash.
This apartment features gas heat, ceiling fans, refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, and 4 parking spots. Includes kitchen table with chairs, couch, chair, TV stand, twin extra long beds, dresser, desks and desk chairs.
No pets, please
Schools: Linford Elementary, Laramie Junior High, Laramie High School
Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.