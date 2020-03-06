2075 Venture Drive

Amenities

parking ceiling fan microwave internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

AVAILABLE NOW!

Furnished

This large main level four bed, two bath apartment boasts over 1,650 square feet. Rent includes cable, internet, electric, gas, water/sewer, and trash.

This apartment features gas heat, ceiling fans, refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, and 4 parking spots. Includes kitchen table with chairs, couch, chair, TV stand, twin extra long beds, dresser, desks and desk chairs.

No pets, please



Schools: Linford Elementary, Laramie Junior High, Laramie High School



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.