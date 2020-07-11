Apartment List
36 Apartments for rent in Cheyenne, WY with parking

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
4016 Cobblestone
4016 Cobblestone Ct, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
4016 Cobblestone Available 07/17/20 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE - 2 BEDROOMS 2.

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
3837 Fire Walker Trail
3837 Fire Walker Trail, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1390 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Saddle Ridge - This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is waiting for its new occupants. This home has a washer and a dryer, a 2 car garage, central air and a fenced back yard.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
Mountview Park
2618 Henderson Dr
2618 Henderson Drive, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1846 sqft
2618 Henderson Dr Available 08/07/20 2618 Henderson Dr - Beautiful property close to VA Hospital, schools, and easy access to Shopping.

1 of 6

1 Unit Available
2215 Cheyenne Place
2215 Cheyenne Place, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$950
PET FRIENDLY, 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM, WITH A 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED HARDWOOD FLOORS PET FRIENDLY ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH A $200 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE AND AN ADDITIONAL

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
Historic Cheyenne
220 E 6th St
220 E 6th St, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
220 E 6th St Available 07/13/20 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE - 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN CARE & SNOW REMOVAL TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
Historic Cheyenne
2209 Alexander
2209 Alexander Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
2209 Alexander Available 08/07/20 DOG FRIENDLY, 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME WITH 2 ONE CAR DETACHED GARAGES - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME WASHER/DRYER HOOK UPS 2 ONE CAR DETACHED GARAGES DOGS ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH AN

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
5807 Starwood Ct.
5807 Starwood Court, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
5807 Starwood Ct.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
208 Hacienda Court
208 Hacienda Court, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
208 Hacienda Court Available 07/13/20 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, VILLAGE CREEK TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR BACKYARD LAWN CARE

1 of 28

1 Unit Available
Historic Cheyenne
1923 Alexander Ave.
1923 Alexander Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2020 sqft
1923 Alexander Ave. Available 08/06/20 House For Lease - SIZE - 2020 square feet - finished basement - 4 bedroom - 3.

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
3122 Jackson St
3122 Jackson Street, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
3122 Jackson St Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH HOME IN BUFFALO RIDGE - 4 BEDROOMS 1.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
Historic Cheyenne
622 West. 24th Street
622 West 24th Street, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1288 sqft
622 West.

1 of 23

1 Unit Available
Indian Hills
5001 Ogallala Pl.
5001 Ogallala Place, Cheyenne, WY
5 Bedrooms
$1,390
1660 sqft
5001 Ogallala Pl.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
321 West 1st Ave
321 West 1st Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1928 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM AVENUES HOME - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH AN ADDITIONAL $50/MONTH AND A $200 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN CARE & SNOW

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
Mountview Park
2649 Kelley Drive
2649 Kelley Drive, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
2180 sqft
2649 Kelley Drive Available 08/14/20 TWO BED, TWO BATH, ONE CAR GARAGE - 2 BED 2 BATH ONE CAR GARAGE FINISHED BASEMENT FENCED BACKYARD CENTRAL A/C NO PETS ALLOWED NO SMOKING TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR YARD CARE & SNOW REMOVAL TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE

1 of 22

1 Unit Available
Grandview Park
4614 E. 13th Street
4614 East 13th Street, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1240 sqft
Great 2 bedroom unit in Sun Valley! - Cute little bungalow in Sun Valley. Two bedroom 1.5 baths. One bedroom and bath upstairs and one bedroom and half bath down. There is a living room on each floor. Lovely fenced back yard.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
214 East 3rd Ave
214 East 3rd Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2472 sqft
214 East 3rd Ave Available 07/15/20 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM AVENUES HOME WITH 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE - 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES SMALL DOG FRIENDLY ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH A $200

1 of 35

1 Unit Available
3023 Pioneer Ave
3023 Pioneer Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2816 sqft
Gorgeous Avenues Home! - This GORGEOUS single-family property has 3BD/2BA, 2,816 sq. ft., beautiful built-ins, formal dining, lots of storage and a one car garage. Washer/Dryer are included. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
3813 Firewalker Trail
3813 Fire Walker Trl, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
2130 sqft
3 BED 2.5 BATH Saddle Ridge Townhouse - 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
4133 Gunsmoke
4133 Gun Smoke Road, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1480 sqft
4133 Gunsmoke Available 08/14/20 3 BED 2.5 BATH SADDLE RIDGE TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOMS 2.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
315 Hacienda Ct.
315 Hacienda Court, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
315 Hacienda Ct.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
Historic Cheyenne
2016 Maxwell Avenue
2016 Maxwell Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1154 sqft
Location, Location, Location.

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
1201 Richardson Ct
1201 Richardson Court, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath charming main floor home. Hard wood floors, must see! Tenant pays gas and electric. large attached garage. Close to Francis E Warren AFB. Washer and Dryer included. 2 bedroom 1 bath charming main floor home.

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
812 W 1st Ave
812 West 1st Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Highlights include: * Excellent location within two minutes of the main gate of FEW AFB - military clause to be included in rental agreement for military * Easy walk to Frontier/Lions Park (7 blocks north) - great location if you dig Frontier

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
4032 Raindancer Trail
4032 Rain Dancer Trl, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
2130 sqft
4032 Raindancer Trail Available 07/13/20 3 BED 2.5 BATH SADDLE RIDGE TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOM 2.
City Guide for Cheyenne, WY

Often referred to as “Frontier City,” Cheyenne is a quiet town with an independent spirit. It also happens to be the capital of Wyoming. Situated between two major highways, I-25 and I-80, Cheyenne boasts historic places (over 50 on the National Register of Historic Places) and a ton of outdoor space. In fact, it has been called “Trail Town USA” due to its many trails, parks and green spaces. Here, you really are free to roam in this plain state.

With all that open space comes a lot of wind and some pretty cold temperatures. Winters here are cold and long. Furthermore, winter doesn’t always happen when you’d think. Snow falls as late as March and April and will have you welcoming the arid Cheyenne summers. What we’re really trying to say is: “stay on your weather-toes.”

Roaming free and living independently, or away from the hustle and bustle of a “big” city, are some of the many appealing parts of Cheyenne, but what makes believers out of the residents is the great cost of living, the lack of traffic (you can get anywhere in 10 minutes) and the absence of state income tax. That’s right, friends. Keeping your money close is just a perk of living in this Wyoming town.

Speaking of government, those moving here for work should know that government jobs are the largest part of Cheyenne’s economy. Your friends and neighbors will likely be city or state government employees and/or servicemen living or working at the local Air Force base.

But just because Cheyenne is full of hard working people doesn’t mean it lacks fun. While downtown may be full of city and government offices, it’s also the go-to spot for entertainment such as Cheyenne Frontier Days—a 10-day concert event and the nation’s largest outdoor rodeo. Yee-haw! Rest easy, Cheyenne knows how to party, partner.

Now that we have told you where to work and party, let’s talk about where to live. A typical home in Cheyenne is a three to four bedrooms on a nice-sized piece of land. There isn’t a bad area in the city and newer apartment buildings are popping up around town. The only thing that differs throughout certain parts of the city is that the more west you move, the more remote your living experience will be.

Additionally, the more west you live, the closer you are to the base. This area is filled with working professionals, active military personnel, seniors and those who own a lot of land. While you can find apartments out west, the majority of living options are single-family homes.

On the other hand, the east side of town is rapidly growing and apartments are sprouting up. There are also a few more singles, college students and young professionals in this part of Cheyenne. While it is still just a few minutes from the base, it is closer to downtown, shopping, dining and Laramie Community College.

Sure, you won’t find Madison Ave. shopping here or a downtown full of coffee shops, but there is a local way of doing things that’s entirely Cheyenne. Good luck finding your home on the range and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cheyenne, WY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cheyenne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

