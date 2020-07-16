20 CREEDMORE

Amenities
Like new townhouse - multi-layer light and water proof laminate wood-look vinyl flooring, carpet upstairs in bedrooms, window blinds, fenced rear yard, all appliances including washer & dryer. Refrigerator is side-by-side with ice and water in door. MBR has 2 walk-in closets. Access backyard from kitchen/eating area and walk-up from basement. Unfinished basement has workbench, storage shelves, EWH - 58 gal, sump pump and lots of room/storage. Rent includes HOA fee, snow removal, front lawn maintenance & weekly trash service. 2 assigned parking spaces - no trailers or work vehicles allowed. Owners will consider a pet! Convenient location to Martinsburg, Winchester and Leesburg; Amazon, Procter & Gamble and more! Owners prefer long-term lease. AVAILABLE 8/1/2020