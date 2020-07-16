All apartments in Berkeley County
20 CREEDMORE
20 CREEDMORE

20 Creedmore Drive · (540) 955-4600
Location

20 Creedmore Drive, Berkeley County, WV 25413

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Like new townhouse - multi-layer light and water proof laminate wood-look vinyl flooring, carpet upstairs in bedrooms, window blinds, fenced rear yard, all appliances including washer & dryer. Refrigerator is side-by-side with ice and water in door. MBR has 2 walk-in closets. Access backyard from kitchen/eating area and walk-up from basement. Unfinished basement has workbench, storage shelves, EWH - 58 gal, sump pump and lots of room/storage. Rent includes HOA fee, snow removal, front lawn maintenance & weekly trash service. 2 assigned parking spaces - no trailers or work vehicles allowed. Owners will consider a pet! Convenient location to Martinsburg, Winchester and Leesburg; Amazon, Procter & Gamble and more! Owners prefer long-term lease. AVAILABLE 8/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 CREEDMORE have any available units?
20 CREEDMORE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 CREEDMORE have?
Some of 20 CREEDMORE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 CREEDMORE currently offering any rent specials?
20 CREEDMORE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 CREEDMORE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 CREEDMORE is pet friendly.
Does 20 CREEDMORE offer parking?
Yes, 20 CREEDMORE offers parking.
Does 20 CREEDMORE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 CREEDMORE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 CREEDMORE have a pool?
No, 20 CREEDMORE does not have a pool.
Does 20 CREEDMORE have accessible units?
No, 20 CREEDMORE does not have accessible units.
Does 20 CREEDMORE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 CREEDMORE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 CREEDMORE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 CREEDMORE does not have units with air conditioning.
