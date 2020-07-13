Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

29 Apartments under $700 for rent in Milwaukee, WI

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
6 Units Available
Brewer's Hill
1835 N 2nd
1835 N 2nd St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$545
Close to I-94 and I-59. A charming community with washer and dryer connections in each home, spacious layouts, and ample storage. On-site tennis courts, pool, and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Walker's Point
Mineral
1002 S 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$600
500 sqft
Studio Living in Walker's Point! - Welcome Home to Walker’s Point ***Limited Time Offer Rent Special*** $50.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Haymarket
Park East Enterprise
1407 North Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$681
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$938
1295 sqft
Located across Dr Martin Luther King Drive from the much-touted Park East redevelopment and just blocks from Milwaukee's lively entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Lower East Side
1653 N. Prospect - LT
1653 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$695
1 Bedroom
$765
Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Yankee Hill
1041 E. Knapp - The Empire
1041 E Knapp St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$695
1 Bedroom
$765
Welcome to The Empire Building located at 1041 E. Knapp Street in Milwaukee: an 8-story high rise capped by a rooftop sundeck. Views from the sundeck and many of the apartments include the best of the Milwaukee skyline and Lake Michigan.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Meadow
8835 N Swan Rd 10
8835 North Swan Road, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New !! 8835 N. Swan Rd., Spacious 1br, all new - Property Id: 188005 Newly listed: A spacious newly renovated 1BR second floor apartment located at 8835 North Swan Road, adjacent to Brown Deer Rd, great for commuting to work and shopping.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
4522 W Burleigh St 3
4522 West Burleigh Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$595
700 sqft
BR, Heat & Hot Water Included with appliances - Property Id: 139241 4522 W Burleigh St.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Lindsay Park
9115 W Congress - 2
9115 West Congress Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$695
705 sqft
4 unit multi-family home 4 unit multi-family home

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
2117 N 41st St
2117 North 41st Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$685
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2117 N 41st St in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Sherman Park
2743-2745 N 36th St. - 2743
2743 North 36th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$600
1027 sqft
RENT SPECIAL DOWN TO 550!! FOR APPLICANTS MOVING IN APRIL 1RS!! Large two bed lower unit with off street parking. Close to buses shops and schools. Quiet neighborhood. Lots of original features.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Rufus King
4369 N 19th St
4369 North 19th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$695
960 sqft
THIS UNIT WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 2020 RENT SPECIAL DOWN TO $695!

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Harawbee
3352 N 4th St - 3352
3352 N Vel R Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1080 sqft
RENT SPECIAL TO 650$ FOR TENANTS MOVING IN MAY 1RST!!!

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Uptown
2444-2446 N 44th St - 2444
2444 North 44th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$650
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2444-2446 N 44th St - 2444 in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Harawbee
3401 N. 2nd Street - 1
3401 North 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$695
1022 sqft
THIS UNIT HAS NOW BEEN RENTED Single Family residence

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Sherman Park
2739-2741 N 39th St - 2739
2739 North 39th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$650
1276 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2739-2741 N 39th St - 2739 in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Metcalfe Park
2436-2438 N 36th - 2436
2436 North 36th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1090 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2436-2438 N 36th - 2436 in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
2243-2245 N 42nd St - 2243
2243 North 42nd Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$675
1470 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2243-2245 N 42nd St - 2243 in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9
4122 West Lisbon Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$600
900 sqft
1 bed unit with appliances. Nearby schools include Westside Academy, Transition High School and Metcalfe School. The closest grocery stores are Guru Food Llc, BC SUPERMARKET and N&J Food Grocery & Tobacco.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
1925 N. 23rd St
1925 North 23rd Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$695
1050 sqft
UNIT HAS NOW BEEN RENTED RENT SPECIAL DOWN TO $550 FOR APRIL 1RST MOVE IN APPLICANTS!!! Lovely 2 bedroom home in a nice quiet neighborhood close to shops and buses

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Sherman Park
2712 N 41st St.
2712 North 41st Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
1180 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 2020 RENT SPECIAL DOWN TO $695! large 2 Bed first floor unit close to buses and shops

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Harawbee
417-419 E. Burleigh - 417
417 East Burleigh Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$675
950 sqft
2 bed unit available immediately. Close to shops and buses

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
2158-2160 N 42nd St. - 2158
2158 North 42nd Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
1470 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2158-2160 N 42nd St. - 2158 in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Riverside Park
2619 N Oakland Ave
2619 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$680
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Efficiency , Range, Refrigerator, carpeting. Locked Lobby, coin laundry, storage. Heat and water included. Underground and outside parking for extra fee 300.00 off 1st month rent with 1 year lease.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
St. Joseph's
3065 N 47th St #3
3065 North 47th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$675
RENT SPECIAL: 3065 N 47th Street 1BR Heat included - Property Id: 191894 RENT SPECIAL: PLEASE ASK OUR LEASING SPECIALIST ABOUT OUR 50% OFF RENT SPECIAL. 50% off the second month's rent with a lease signed before May 31st.

Milwaukee rent trends were flat over the past month

Milwaukee rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Milwaukee stand at $733 for a one-bedroom apartment and $909 for a two-bedroom. Milwaukee's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Milwaukee rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Milwaukee, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Milwaukee is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Milwaukee's median two-bedroom rent of $909 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Milwaukee's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Milwaukee than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Milwaukee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

