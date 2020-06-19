All apartments in Madison
48 Waterford Circle
48 Waterford Circle

48 Waterford Circle · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

48 Waterford Circle, Madison, WI 53719

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
Your spacious apartment home has

Granite Countertops
Stainless steel kitchen appliances
Breakfast bar
Dishwasher & microwave
Garbage disposal
Washer & dryer
9 Ceilings
Expansive windows
Window coverings
Cable & High-speed internet access available
A balcony, french balcony or patio
Flats & townhomes have private entrances

Your apartment building offers you

Fitness Room
Community Room
Elevators
Landscaped Plaza
Underground parking available
Controlled intercom access
In-building bike racks
On bus line
Easy walking distance to the UW Hospital, VA Hospital & UW Campus
Minutes away from the Hilldale shopping district, Monroe Street shopping & dining, Downtown, Restaurants, Shops & Sundance Cinemas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Waterford Circle have any available units?
48 Waterford Circle has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 Waterford Circle have?
Some of 48 Waterford Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Waterford Circle currently offering any rent specials?
48 Waterford Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Waterford Circle pet-friendly?
No, 48 Waterford Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison.
Does 48 Waterford Circle offer parking?
Yes, 48 Waterford Circle does offer parking.
Does 48 Waterford Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 Waterford Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Waterford Circle have a pool?
No, 48 Waterford Circle does not have a pool.
Does 48 Waterford Circle have accessible units?
No, 48 Waterford Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Waterford Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Waterford Circle has units with dishwashers.
