University of Wisconsin Colleges
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:58 AM
24 Apartments For Rent Near University of Wisconsin Colleges
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
842 sqft
In 2015 Sycamore Woods was proud to accept the “Property of the Year Award” from the South Central Wisconsin Apartment Association! A major property renovation was completed in 2014.
Marquette
Aventine
1958 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Schenk-Atwood neighborhood just keeps getting better, if that’s even possible. No doubt about it, the newest place to be seen will be Aventine. Or, if you choose to pronounce it the other way, the new place to shine will be Aventine.
Downtown Madison
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,389
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Madison near world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Cable ready apartments with intercoms, trash compactors and sprinklers. Automated valet parking available.
Downtown Madison
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1213 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
Marquette
Livingston Place
310 S Livingston St, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1005 sqft
Contemporary living in a new building with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Units have open floor plans, upscale fixtures and details, underground parking, and balconies.
Downtown Madison
Bel Mora
544 W Main St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1136 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments have large windows, open floor plans, heated underground parking and washer/dryers in every building. Great location in the Bassett neighborhood close to bike paths, shops and dining.
Westmorland
442 Caromar Drive
442 Caromar Drive, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1008 sqft
3-bedroom ranch with hardwood floors, good-sized kitchen and 1 bath upstairs. Lower level has large carpeted rec room and large 3/4 bath with shower. Pet and/or child-friendly fenced yard, with thick evergreen screen for privacy.
Marquette
2019 East Washington Avenue
2019 East Washington Avenue, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1410 sqft
3 Available 08/15/20 Available 12-1 Nice Spacious 3 bedroom flat with FREE HEAT & WATER. Large Bedrooms and walk in closets Free offstreet parking and pets. NEW KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. Laundry on site. Beautiful hardwood and trim throughout the flat.
Downtown Madison
403 East Johnson Street
403 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
1294 sqft
Spacious 4 br,1 full bath across from James Madison Park and Beach. Hardwood floors, new kitchen ,dishwasher, laundry ,off street parking. Available 8-15. Free heat and water-sewer. European courtyard in the back. Fenced backyard,, pet.
Marquette
842 Jenifer Street
842 Jenifer Street, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
Updated 3+ bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on Jenifer St.
Marquette
931 Williamson Street
931 Williamson Street, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1341 sqft
2 Available 08/15/20 Willy St Spacious 3 bedroom flat with hardwood floors, french doors, huge bedrooms with open LOFT. Available August 15.
Marquette
415 South Livingston Street
415 South Livingston Street, Madison, WI
5 Bedrooms
$2,190
2780 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful spacious 4-5 bedroom, 2 bath House across Lake Monona beach, walking distance to UW campus,Convention Center Capitol and much more. Free offstreet parking for six cars.
State-Langdon
661 Mendota Court 101
661 Mendota Court, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS LAKE/SUNSET VIEW! BEAUTIFUL 2-BEDROOM 2-BATH ON 10TH FLOOR. AWESOME LOCATION DOWNTOWN/CAMPUS. PRIVATE AND GATED. BALCONY, WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE, QUALITY FINISHES AND NICE FURNISHINGS IF DESIRED INCLUDING 49 FLAT SCREEN SMART TV.
Regent
2605 University Avenue, 5
2605 Campus Drive, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
800 sqft
1st floor unit near everything, walk, bike, bus! Washers/dryers/laundry just outside your door in 1st floor hallway. Only 1 shared wall neighbor and no second floor neighbor, so quiet. Tenants pay heat/electric.
Marquette
836 Jenifer St
836 Jenifer Street, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on Jenifer St. Amenities included: balcony, independent central air, central heat, deck, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. Internet included. No Utilities included.
Emerson East
1939 East Mifflin Street
1939 East Mifflin Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful whole house for rent just minutes from downtown. Freshly remodeled (brand new kitchen/bathroom, freshly sanded floors, etc.) You will love the privacy and the ample parking that is included in rent.
Regent
2609 University Avenue, 1C - 2nd Flr
2609 Campus Drive, Madison, WI
Studio
$574
200 sqft
Walk Score 76: Very Walkable! Bike Score 93: Biker's Paradise! Transit Score 56: Good! Private, lockable bedroom in a 3-bedroom apartment. Share kitchen, 2 bathrooms and living area with 2 other residents (when full).
Bay Creek
362 E. Lakeside St.
362 East Lakeside Street, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1020 sqft
Lakefront House on Lake Monona! Available NOW - Live on Lake Monona in this great 4 Bedroom house! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live on Lake Monona! This house couldn't be in a better location.
Downtown Madison
512 West Doty Street - 2
512 West Doty Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
700 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom second floor unit is located in an unbeatable location! Near the stunning lakes, fabulous restaurants, the Capitol, and quick access to the belt-line. Available August 2020.
Tenney-Lapham
1305 East Dayton Street
1305 East Dayton Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment with large kitchen. In a great neighborhood close to downtown, Willy St. Tenny Park, James Madison Park, and lots of restaurants. Very walkable/bike friendly neighborhood. Application: https://www.hemlane.
Burr Oaks
914 W Badger Rd 4
914 West Badger Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Badger RD #4 - Property Id: 122860 Madison South West Side - 914 W.
Downtown Madison
454 W Dayton St
454 West Dayton Street, Madison, WI
Studio
$685
350 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lexington Apts Campus Apts - Property Id: 318113 Right in the heart of downtown Madison. One block from campus.
Downtown Madison
218 W. Gilman Street House
218 West Gilman Street, Madison, WI
7 Bedrooms
$6,250
3384 sqft
218 W. Gilman Street House Available 08/15/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5254211)
2509 Perry Street - 1
2509 Perry Street, Madison, WI
Studio
$850
200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2509 Perry Street - 1 in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!