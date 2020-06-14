Apartment List
/
WI
/
madison
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

50 Apartments for rent in Madison, WI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Madison renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
19 Units Available
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
842 sqft
In 2015 Sycamore Woods was proud to accept the “Property of the Year Award” from the South Central Wisconsin Apartment Association! A major property renovation was completed in 2014.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Park Village
2205 Woodview Court, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$780
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
835 sqft
Great location, five minutes from UW campus and Downtown Madison. Community offers free Wi-Fi lounge, business center, and fitness center. Apartments feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, and efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
KENSINGTON POINTE
405 Moorland Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$865
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering oversized floor plans and lots of relaxing amenities, this complex is within walking distance of the bus line and downtown Madison. Units offer air conditioning, carpeting, ceiling fans, and new appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
6 Units Available
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1532 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:25am
Marquette
15 Units Available
Aventine
1958 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Schenk-Atwood neighborhood just keeps getting better, if that’s even possible. No doubt about it, the newest place to be seen will be Aventine. Or, if you choose to pronounce it the other way, the new place to shine will be Aventine.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:23am
Marquette
6 Units Available
Velo 404
404 Division St., Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Say hello to Vélo 404. Vélo happens to rhyme with halo, and that’s what’ll be hanging over your head when you move in…as in a halo of happiness.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:21am
2 Units Available
University Crossing
5102 Silvertree Run, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you want to crossover to luxury apartment living, you’ll want to visit University Crossing Apartments, Madison’s newest high-end paradise.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
7 Units Available
University Row
725 University Row, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1063 sqft
A new community near Hilldale Mall and UW Hospital and Clinics. Spacious apartments with amenities such as a green, interactive rooftop with a fire pit and grill area. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands and decor.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 10 at 08:22am
Marquette
3 Units Available
Asana
2081 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
679 sqft
Asana Apartments are the epitome of relaxation, of comfort, of well-being. Designed with a central water feature in the courtyard that’s peaceful and calming, with luxury appointments inside your home, Asana Apartments is your ode to joy.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 10 at 06:46am
Downtown Madison
4 Units Available
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,485
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1154 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 5 at 03:25pm
Downtown Madison
6 Units Available
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,389
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Madison near world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Cable ready apartments with intercoms, trash compactors and sprinklers. Automated valet parking available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 5 at 04:36am
7 Units Available
Cornerstone
266 Dunning Street, Madison, WI
Studio
$1,285
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1084 sqft
Located in the popular and vibrant Schenk-Atwood Neighborhood, Cornerstone is one of Madison’s most prime urban properties, beautifully developed by none other than Prime Urban Properties.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
Downtown Madison
3 Units Available
Bel Mora
544 W Main St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1113 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments have large windows, open floor plans, heated underground parking and washer/dryers in every building. Great location in the Bassett neighborhood close to bike paths, shops and dining.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4805 Camden Rd 1
4805 Camden Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 4805 Camden Rd - 2 Bed - Property Id: 271597 Available August 1st, 2020. Photos to come. Updated ranch-style 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex-apartment.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Marquette
1 Unit Available
2145 East Washington Ave. East Washington Ave
2145 East Washington Avenue, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Unit East Washington Ave Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom on East Washington Ave. - Property Id: 279213 Sunny and spacious 2 bedroom upper available for August 1. Beautiful hardwood floors and back deck in a quiet non-smoking building.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Madison
1 Unit Available
511 East Johnson Street
511 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
2 Available 08/15/20 Recently remodeled one bedroom apartment in the heart of Madison. A few blocks from the Capitol and only one block from James Madison Park. This unit is freshly painted and has finished hardwood floors.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4808 Camden Rd 1
4808 Camden Road, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 4808 Camden Rd - 3 Bed - Property Id: 271612 Available August 1st, 2020. Updated ranch-style 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex-apartment.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5220 Camden Road
5220 Camden Road, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1625 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 level duplex with attached garage, 2 large multipurpose rooms in lower level, laundry hook-ups wood floors, new kitchen with new stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, All fresh and beautifully painted Nice Neighborhood Close to

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Burr Oaks
1 Unit Available
914 W Badger Rd 4
914 West Badger Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Badger RD #4 - Property Id: 122860 Madison South West Side - 914 W.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Emerson East
1 Unit Available
2521 East Johnson Street
2521 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
2 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2+bedroom apartment with freshly refinished oak floors. Washer and dryer in unit. Brand new appliances. Could be a 2 or 3 bedroom plus den/office.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Marquette
1 Unit Available
1237 Jenifer St
1237 Jenifer Street, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1428 sqft
1237 Jenifer St Apt 1 Available 08/15/20 Four Bedroom First Floor Flat in Historic Neighborhood Available 8/15/20 - Large first-floor flat in the Isthmus' most popular neighborhood! Three bedrooms plus a den (or fourth bedroom), one bathroom which

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
State-Langdon
1 Unit Available
661 Mendota Court 101
661 Mendota Court, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS LAKE/SUNSET VIEW! BEAUTIFUL 2-BEDROOM 2-BATH ON 10TH FLOOR. AWESOME LOCATION DOWNTOWN/CAMPUS. PRIVATE AND GATED. BALCONY, WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE, QUALITY FINISHES AND NICE FURNISHINGS IF DESIRED INCLUDING 49 FLAT SCREEN SMART TV.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Sunset Village
1 Unit Available
3317 Harvey Street, 5
3317 Harvey Street, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1000 sqft
1st floor, 2-bedroom unit at 3317 building with hardwoods floors. Great location across from Whole Foods and near UW, VA Hospital and University Ave businesses, backs up to walking/biking trail access to Quarry Park. Tenant pays electric only.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
9 Prentice Place
9 Prentice Place, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1750 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom duplex on Madison's East Side! This duplex on Madison's east side features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Madison, WI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Madison renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Madison 1 BedroomsMadison 2 BedroomsMadison 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMadison 3 BedroomsMadison Accessible Apartments
Madison Apartments with BalconyMadison Apartments with GarageMadison Apartments with GymMadison Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMadison Apartments with Parking
Madison Apartments with PoolMadison Apartments with Washer-DryerMadison Dog Friendly ApartmentsMadison Pet Friendly PlacesMadison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rockford, ILFitchburg, WIMiddleton, WISun Prairie, WI
Verona, WIOconomowoc, WIWaunakee, WIDelavan, WI
DeForest, WIRoscoe, ILJanesville, WIBeloit, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown MadisonMarquette
Regent

Apartments Near Colleges

Edgewood CollegeHerzing University-Madison
University of Wisconsin-MadisonMadison Area Technical College
University of Wisconsin Colleges