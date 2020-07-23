/
/
dane county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:31 AM
104 Apartments for rent in Dane County, WI📍
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
12 Units Available
Park Village
2205 Woodview Court, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
835 sqft
Great location, five minutes from UW campus and Downtown Madison. Community offers free Wi-Fi lounge, business center, and fitness center. Apartments feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, and efficient appliances.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
6 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
401 N Thompson Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$815
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters, just off Highway 30. Close to East Town Mall. Residents can take advantage of a volleyball court, two pools, and grills. Apartments include walk-in closets, blinds, and electric range.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Vue at Pinnacle Park
1300 Post Road Suite, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1208 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Vue at Pinnacle Park Apartment Homes when you choose an apartment in Fitchburg, WI.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Swan Creek
Swan Creek
5160 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
$985
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1178 sqft
Enjoy luxury living when you select an apartment in Fitchburg, WI, that’s part of Swan Creek Apartment Homes.You’ll love our comfortable homes, supportive community with plenty of amenities, and excellent location.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Stonewood Village Apartments
302 Parkwood Ln, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$930
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1014 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments available on the East side of Madison. Tennis courts, scenic views, private entrances and quiet courtyards. Units feature A/C, bathtubs, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
New Fountains
5401 Williamsburg Way, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
$755
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
830 sqft
Experience the bliss of good ventilation with open concept design and connecting balconies in units. Landscaped grounds, two pools, sundeck, fitness center, and tennis and volleyball courts. Easy access to US-18 and US-14.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
18 Units Available
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$922
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
842 sqft
In 2015 Sycamore Woods was proud to accept the “Property of the Year Award” from the South Central Wisconsin Apartment Association! A major property renovation was completed in 2014.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Baskerville
Overlook Pointe
5405 Century Ave, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$865
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
907 sqft
Smoke Free Community Overlook Pointe, perfectly situated in the Middleton Neighborhood. In our community Pheasant Branch Conservancy, local parks, beaches, bicycle and hiking trails.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
KENSINGTON POINTE
405 Moorland Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$865
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering oversized floor plans and lots of relaxing amenities, this complex is within walking distance of the bus line and downtown Madison. Units offer air conditioning, carpeting, ceiling fans, and new appliances.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:22 AM
11 Units Available
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1538 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
8 Units Available
ReNew Madison
6723 Schroeder Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,065
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
21 Units Available
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$944
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
999 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
14 Units Available
Amherst
Springtree Apartments
2615 Amherst Rd, Middleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$895
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of the 12/18 West-BeltLine Highway and downtown, this complex offers beautiful and well-equipped units. Each apartment includes built-in dishwashers, private balconies, and walk-thru kitchens with breakfast nooks.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 11:23 AM
2 Units Available
Marquette
Aventine
1958 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Schenk-Atwood neighborhood just keeps getting better, if that’s even possible. No doubt about it, the newest place to be seen will be Aventine. Or, if you choose to pronounce it the other way, the new place to shine will be Aventine.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 11:22 AM
4 Units Available
Cornerstone
266 Dunning Street, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,560
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1061 sqft
Located in the popular and vibrant Schenk-Atwood Neighborhood, Cornerstone is one of Madison’s most prime urban properties, beautifully developed by none other than Prime Urban Properties.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 11:19 AM
1 Unit Available
University Crossing
5102 Silvertree Run, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you want to crossover to luxury apartment living, you’ll want to visit University Crossing Apartments, Madison’s newest high-end paradise.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 AM
4 Units Available
Marquette
Kennedy Place
2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1012 sqft
Some refer to it as simply “The Place”. It’s that prime, that primo. Welcome to Kennedy Place, the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood’s most upscale apartments.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
16 Units Available
Brownstone on Old Sauk
8502 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1003 sqft
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: The Brownstone on Old Sauk is unlike other luxury apartments in Madison, Wisconsin.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
15 Units Available
Brownpoint Reserve
8850 Blackhawk Road, Middleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
1003 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1447 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1716 sqft
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: Brownpoint Reserve has been thoughtfully designed (and wired) with smart layouts and top of the line finishes.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
32 Units Available
The Laurel at Kilkenny
1101 Connery Cove, Waunakee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1351 sqft
The Laurel at Kilkenny is now under construction! Were currently accepting rental applications for a June 2020 or later move-in date. Hard hat tours start in March.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
14 Units Available
Brownridge Terrace
639 Pleasant View Rd, Madison, WI
Studio
$1,080
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1192 sqft
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: Brownridge Terrace is the community for anyone who loves outdoor living, meeting their neighbors and connecting with others.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
10 Units Available
Middleton Hills
Stagecoach Trails
6620 Century Avenue, Middleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$846
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1383 sqft
Stagecoach offers one, two, or three bedroom apartments. Beautiful floor plans, luxury amenities, and a friendly staff that continually strives to meet your every request.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Madison
Bel Mora
544 W Main St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1134 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments have large windows, open floor plans, heated underground parking and washer/dryers in every building. Great location in the Bassett neighborhood close to bike paths, shops and dining.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Madison
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Dane County area include Carroll University, Edgewood College, Herzing University-Madison, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Madison Area Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.