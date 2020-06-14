Apartment List
/
WI
/
madison
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Madison, WI with garage

Madison apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:10am
6 Units Available
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1532 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
Park Village
2205 Woodview Court, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$780
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
835 sqft
Great location, five minutes from UW campus and Downtown Madison. Community offers free Wi-Fi lounge, business center, and fitness center. Apartments feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, and efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
21 Units Available
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$894
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
999 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:25am
Marquette
15 Units Available
Aventine
1958 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Schenk-Atwood neighborhood just keeps getting better, if that’s even possible. No doubt about it, the newest place to be seen will be Aventine. Or, if you choose to pronounce it the other way, the new place to shine will be Aventine.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:21am
2 Units Available
University Crossing
5102 Silvertree Run, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you want to crossover to luxury apartment living, you’ll want to visit University Crossing Apartments, Madison’s newest high-end paradise.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
7 Units Available
University Row
725 University Row, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1063 sqft
A new community near Hilldale Mall and UW Hospital and Clinics. Spacious apartments with amenities such as a green, interactive rooftop with a fire pit and grill area. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands and decor.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl, Madison, WI
Studio
$690
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
960 sqft
Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 10 at 08:22am
Marquette
3 Units Available
Asana
2081 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
679 sqft
Asana Apartments are the epitome of relaxation, of comfort, of well-being. Designed with a central water feature in the courtyard that’s peaceful and calming, with luxury appointments inside your home, Asana Apartments is your ode to joy.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 10 at 06:47am
Marquette
4 Units Available
Livingston Place
310 S Livingston St, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1005 sqft
Contemporary living in a new building with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Units have open floor plans, upscale fixtures and details, underground parking, and balconies.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 10 at 06:46am
Downtown Madison
4 Units Available
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,485
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1154 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 5 at 03:25pm
Downtown Madison
6 Units Available
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,389
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Madison near world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Cable ready apartments with intercoms, trash compactors and sprinklers. Automated valet parking available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 5 at 04:36am
7 Units Available
Cornerstone
266 Dunning Street, Madison, WI
Studio
$1,285
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1084 sqft
Located in the popular and vibrant Schenk-Atwood Neighborhood, Cornerstone is one of Madison’s most prime urban properties, beautifully developed by none other than Prime Urban Properties.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
Downtown Madison
3 Units Available
Bel Mora
544 W Main St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1113 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments have large windows, open floor plans, heated underground parking and washer/dryers in every building. Great location in the Bassett neighborhood close to bike paths, shops and dining.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Emerson East
1 Unit Available
2521 East Johnson Street
2521 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
2 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2+bedroom apartment with freshly refinished oak floors. Washer and dryer in unit. Brand new appliances. Could be a 2 or 3 bedroom plus den/office.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5220 Camden Road
5220 Camden Road, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1625 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 level duplex with attached garage, 2 large multipurpose rooms in lower level, laundry hook-ups wood floors, new kitchen with new stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, All fresh and beautifully painted Nice Neighborhood Close to

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4808 Camden Rd 1
4808 Camden Road, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 4808 Camden Rd - 3 Bed - Property Id: 271612 Available August 1st, 2020. Updated ranch-style 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex-apartment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
7626 Midtown Rd
7626 Mid Town Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1414 sqft
Take advantage of this short-term lease on Madisons West Side! Sublet from May 1 until June 30th, with options to extend the lease further.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
9 Prentice Place
9 Prentice Place, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1750 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom duplex on Madison's East Side! This duplex on Madison's east side features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Westmorland
1 Unit Available
4111 Paunack Avenue
4111 Paunack Avenue, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,370
1868 sqft
Two-story colonial home in the desirable Westmorland neighborhood. Lovely hardwood floors throughout with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room with fireplace, den and screen porch. Forced air heat and central air.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Midvale Heights
1 Unit Available
4814 Odana Road
4814 Odana Road, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
2240 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom 2 bath house overlooking golf course. Living room bay window, built-in dining room cabinet, large eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplacde, huge unfinished basement with fireplace and tons of storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
4900 Turner Ave
4900 Turner Avenue, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
906 sqft
Sign a lease for a July move-in, receive $300.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
1309 McKenna Blvd
1309 Mckenna Boulevard, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Large TownHome, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Garage, Fireplace Large Townhome for Rent McKenna Blvd (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall) - Close to EPIC headquarters and other

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
480 N Sherman Ave
480 North Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
$1,405
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing studio in Maple Bluff. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and community room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Westmorland
1 Unit Available
442 Caromar Drive
442 Caromar Drive, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1008 sqft
3-bedroom ranch with hardwood floors, good-sized kitchen and 1 bath upstairs. Lower level has large carpeted rec room and large 3/4 bath with shower. Pet and/or child-friendly fenced yard, with thick evergreen screen for privacy.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Madison, WI

Madison apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Madison 1 BedroomsMadison 2 BedroomsMadison 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMadison 3 BedroomsMadison Accessible Apartments
Madison Apartments with BalconyMadison Apartments with GarageMadison Apartments with GymMadison Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMadison Apartments with Parking
Madison Apartments with PoolMadison Apartments with Washer-DryerMadison Dog Friendly ApartmentsMadison Pet Friendly PlacesMadison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rockford, ILFitchburg, WIMiddleton, WISun Prairie, WI
Verona, WIOconomowoc, WIWaunakee, WIDelavan, WI
DeForest, WIRoscoe, ILJanesville, WIBeloit, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown MadisonMarquette
Regent

Apartments Near Colleges

Edgewood CollegeHerzing University-Madison
University of Wisconsin-MadisonMadison Area Technical College
University of Wisconsin Colleges