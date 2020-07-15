AL
10 Studio Apartments for rent in Madison, WI

15 Units Available
Brownridge Terrace
639 Pleasant View Rd, Madison, WI
Studio
$1,080
606 sqft
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: Brownridge Terrace is the community for anyone who loves outdoor living, meeting their neighbors and connecting with others.

1 Unit Available
Regent
2609 University Avenue, 1C - 2nd Flr
2609 Campus Drive, Madison, WI
Studio
$574
200 sqft
Walk Score 76: Very Walkable! Bike Score 93: Biker's Paradise! Transit Score 56: Good! Private, lockable bedroom in a 3-bedroom apartment. Share kitchen, 2 bathrooms and living area with 2 other residents (when full).

1 Unit Available
Downtown Madison
454 W Dayton St
454 West Dayton Street, Madison, WI
Studio
$685
350 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lexington Apts Campus Apts - Property Id: 318113 Right in the heart of downtown Madison. One block from campus.

1 Unit Available
Brentwood Village
2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A
2313 Brentwood Parkway, Madison, WI
Studio
$550
200 sqft
Room with its own private entrance/exit in shared 1st floor, 2-bedroom apartment. Solid '50s era construction with hardwood and tile floors, and built-in dining hutch.

1 Unit Available
2509 Perry Street - 1
2509 Perry Street, Madison, WI
Studio
$850
200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2509 Perry Street - 1 in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1
1336 South Midvale Boulevard, Madison, WI
Studio
$577
459 sqft
Clean, convenient, and affordable office. Has an entry office area, and a larger back area. Common hall leads to common Men and Women bathrooms. Just off the west beltline in Madison, at the intersection of Verona Road and Midvale Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Madison
30 Units Available
Springs At Sun Prairie
650 Spring Street, Sun Prairie, WI
Studio
$1,079
623 sqft
Featuring exceptional living spaces and resort-inspired amenities on gorgeous garden grounds, Springs at Sun Prairie is here to welcome you home. We offer studio, one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

1 Unit Available
2019 Sherman Avenue, 18
2019 Sherman Avenue, Dane County, WI
Studio
$449
192 sqft
2nd floor, private, lockable room in shared house with 2 shared kitchens, 2 1/2 shared baths, and coin-operated laundry in sister building next door. 1 surface lot parking spot included with rent. No pets in roomed apartments.

1 Unit Available
Meadows
6418 University Avenue, 1C
6418 University Avenue, Middleton, WI
Studio
$469
175 sqft
Private, lockable bedroom in 1st floor, 5-bedroom, carpeted apartment. Share kitchen and 2 baths with four other residents. Laundry in unit (plus common building laundry in basement), bathroom with shower.
Results within 5 miles of Madison
3 Units Available
Swan Creek
Swan Creek
5160 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
$975
592 sqft
Enjoy luxury living when you select an apartment in Fitchburg, WI, that’s part of Swan Creek Apartment Homes.You’ll love our comfortable homes, supportive community with plenty of amenities, and excellent location.
Rent Report
Madison

July 2020 Madison Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Madison Rent Report. Madison rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Madison rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Madison rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Madison rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Madison stand at $846 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,021 for a two-bedroom. Madison's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Madison rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Madison has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Madison is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Madison's median two-bedroom rent of $1,021 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Madison remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Madison than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Madison.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

