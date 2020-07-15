/
/
/
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:58 AM
21 Apartments For Rent Near University of Wisconsin-Madison
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 5 at 03:25 PM
6 Units Available
Downtown Madison
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,389
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Madison near world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Cable ready apartments with intercoms, trash compactors and sprinklers. Automated valet parking available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
12 Units Available
Park Village
2205 Woodview Court, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
835 sqft
Great location, five minutes from UW campus and Downtown Madison. Community offers free Wi-Fi lounge, business center, and fitness center. Apartments feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, and efficient appliances.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 05:06 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown Madison
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1213 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 15 at 06:49 AM
3 Units Available
Marquette
Livingston Place
310 S Livingston St, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1005 sqft
Contemporary living in a new building with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Units have open floor plans, upscale fixtures and details, underground parking, and balconies.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 8 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Madison
Bel Mora
544 W Main St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1136 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments have large windows, open floor plans, heated underground parking and washer/dryers in every building. Great location in the Bassett neighborhood close to bike paths, shops and dining.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Westmorland
442 Caromar Drive
442 Caromar Drive, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1008 sqft
3-bedroom ranch with hardwood floors, good-sized kitchen and 1 bath upstairs. Lower level has large carpeted rec room and large 3/4 bath with shower. Pet and/or child-friendly fenced yard, with thick evergreen screen for privacy.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Madison
403 East Johnson Street
403 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
1294 sqft
Spacious 4 br,1 full bath across from James Madison Park and Beach. Hardwood floors, new kitchen ,dishwasher, laundry ,off street parking. Available 8-15. Free heat and water-sewer. European courtyard in the back. Fenced backyard,, pet.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Marquette
842 Jenifer Street
842 Jenifer Street, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
Updated 3+ bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on Jenifer St.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Marquette
931 Williamson Street
931 Williamson Street, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1341 sqft
2 Available 08/15/20 Willy St Spacious 3 bedroom flat with hardwood floors, french doors, huge bedrooms with open LOFT. Available August 15.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Marquette
415 South Livingston Street
415 South Livingston Street, Madison, WI
5 Bedrooms
$2,190
2780 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful spacious 4-5 bedroom, 2 bath House across Lake Monona beach, walking distance to UW campus,Convention Center Capitol and much more. Free offstreet parking for six cars.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
State-Langdon
661 Mendota Court 101
661 Mendota Court, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS LAKE/SUNSET VIEW! BEAUTIFUL 2-BEDROOM 2-BATH ON 10TH FLOOR. AWESOME LOCATION DOWNTOWN/CAMPUS. PRIVATE AND GATED. BALCONY, WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE, QUALITY FINISHES AND NICE FURNISHINGS IF DESIRED INCLUDING 49 FLAT SCREEN SMART TV.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Regent
2605 University Avenue, 5
2605 Campus Drive, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
800 sqft
1st floor unit near everything, walk, bike, bus! Washers/dryers/laundry just outside your door in 1st floor hallway. Only 1 shared wall neighbor and no second floor neighbor, so quiet. Tenants pay heat/electric.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Marquette
836 Jenifer St
836 Jenifer Street, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on Jenifer St. Amenities included: balcony, independent central air, central heat, deck, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. Internet included. No Utilities included.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Regent
2609 University Avenue, 1C - 2nd Flr
2609 Campus Drive, Madison, WI
Studio
$574
200 sqft
Walk Score 76: Very Walkable! Bike Score 93: Biker's Paradise! Transit Score 56: Good! Private, lockable bedroom in a 3-bedroom apartment. Share kitchen, 2 bathrooms and living area with 2 other residents (when full).
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Creek
362 E. Lakeside St.
362 East Lakeside Street, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1020 sqft
Lakefront House on Lake Monona! Available NOW - Live on Lake Monona in this great 4 Bedroom house! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live on Lake Monona! This house couldn't be in a better location.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Madison
512 West Doty Street - 2
512 West Doty Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
700 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom second floor unit is located in an unbeatable location! Near the stunning lakes, fabulous restaurants, the Capitol, and quick access to the belt-line. Available August 2020.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Tenney-Lapham
1305 East Dayton Street
1305 East Dayton Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment with large kitchen. In a great neighborhood close to downtown, Willy St. Tenny Park, James Madison Park, and lots of restaurants. Very walkable/bike friendly neighborhood. Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Burr Oaks
914 W Badger Rd 4
914 West Badger Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Badger RD #4 - Property Id: 122860 Madison South West Side - 914 W.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Madison
454 W Dayton St
454 West Dayton Street, Madison, WI
Studio
$685
350 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lexington Apts Campus Apts - Property Id: 318113 Right in the heart of downtown Madison. One block from campus.
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Madison
218 W. Gilman Street House
218 West Gilman Street, Madison, WI
7 Bedrooms
$6,250
3384 sqft
218 W. Gilman Street House Available 08/15/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5254211)
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
2509 Perry Street - 1
2509 Perry Street, Madison, WI
Studio
$850
200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2509 Perry Street - 1 in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!