Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM

57 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Madison, WI

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Stonewood Village Apartments
302 Parkwood Ln, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1014 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments available on the East side of Madison. Tennis courts, scenic views, private entrances and quiet courtyards. Units feature A/C, bathtubs, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
21 Units Available
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
999 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$883
842 sqft
In 2015 Sycamore Woods was proud to accept the “Property of the Year Award” from the South Central Wisconsin Apartment Association! A major property renovation was completed in 2014.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
KENSINGTON POINTE
405 Moorland Rd, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$970
1050 sqft
Offering oversized floor plans and lots of relaxing amenities, this complex is within walking distance of the bus line and downtown Madison. Units offer air conditioning, carpeting, ceiling fans, and new appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20am
Marquette
7 Units Available
Kennedy Place
2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1108 sqft
Some refer to it as simply “The Place”. It’s that prime, that primo. Welcome to Kennedy Place, the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood’s most upscale apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
6 Units Available
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1532 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
7 Units Available
ReNew Madison
6723 Schroeder Rd, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
913 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
7 Units Available
University Row
725 University Row, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1063 sqft
A new community near Hilldale Mall and UW Hospital and Clinics. Spacious apartments with amenities such as a green, interactive rooftop with a fire pit and grill area. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands and decor.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
6 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
401 N Thompson Dr, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
875 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off Highway 30. Close to East Town Mall. Residents can take advantage of a volleyball court, two pools, and grills. Apartments include walk-in closets, blinds, and electric range.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
960 sqft
Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Park Village
2205 Woodview Court, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$935
835 sqft
Great location, five minutes from UW campus and Downtown Madison. Community offers free Wi-Fi lounge, business center, and fitness center. Apartments feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, and efficient appliances.
Last updated June 5 at 03:25pm
Downtown Madison
6 Units Available
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
915 sqft
Located in the heart of Madison near world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Cable ready apartments with intercoms, trash compactors and sprinklers. Automated valet parking available.
Last updated June 5 at 04:36am
7 Units Available
Cornerstone
266 Dunning Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1084 sqft
Located in the popular and vibrant Schenk-Atwood Neighborhood, Cornerstone is one of Madison’s most prime urban properties, beautifully developed by none other than Prime Urban Properties.
Last updated June 10 at 06:46am
Downtown Madison
4 Units Available
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1154 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
Downtown Madison
3 Units Available
Bel Mora
544 W Main St, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1113 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments have large windows, open floor plans, heated underground parking and washer/dryers in every building. Great location in the Bassett neighborhood close to bike paths, shops and dining.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4805 Camden Rd 1
4805 Camden Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 4805 Camden Rd - 2 Bed - Property Id: 271597 Available August 1st, 2020. Photos to come. Updated ranch-style 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex-apartment.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marquette
1 Unit Available
2145 East Washington Ave. East Washington Ave
2145 East Washington Avenue, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Unit East Washington Ave Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom on East Washington Ave. - Property Id: 279213 Sunny and spacious 2 bedroom upper available for August 1. Beautiful hardwood floors and back deck in a quiet non-smoking building.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
137 Division Street
137 Division Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
2000 sqft
*** Available for June and July at $1200/month. Available August 1st for $1975/month. **Beautiful 2 bedroom home with an additional two rooms in finished attic. Lots of natural light.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burr Oaks
1 Unit Available
914 W Badger Rd 4
914 West Badger Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Badger RD #4 - Property Id: 122860 Madison South West Side - 914 W.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Emerson East
1 Unit Available
2521 East Johnson Street
2521 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
2 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2+bedroom apartment with freshly refinished oak floors. Washer and dryer in unit. Brand new appliances. Could be a 2 or 3 bedroom plus den/office.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eken Park
1 Unit Available
2702 Hoard St #1
2702 Hoard Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Unit #1 Available 09/01/20 Pet Friendly 2 Bedroom. Heat and Water Included - Property Id: 19917 **********APPLICATION FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE.

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
State-Langdon
1 Unit Available
661 Mendota Court 101
661 Mendota Court, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS LAKE/SUNSET VIEW! BEAUTIFUL 2-BEDROOM 2-BATH ON 10TH FLOOR. AWESOME LOCATION DOWNTOWN/CAMPUS. PRIVATE AND GATED. BALCONY, WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE, QUALITY FINISHES AND NICE FURNISHINGS IF DESIRED INCLUDING 49 FLAT SCREEN SMART TV.

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
7626 Midtown Rd
7626 Mid Town Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1463 sqft
Take advantage of this short-term lease on Madisons West Side! Sublet from May 1 until June 30th, with options to extend the lease further.

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
6401 Offshore Dr
6401 Offshore Drive, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1500 sqft
Great West side location near Westowne/Memorial High: Google Yorktown Estates for great pictures! *Convenient FIRST FLOOR *Salt Water Pool *24/7 Tanning *Business center, Cyber Lounge *24/7 Fitness Center *FREE daily breakfast *Putting

June 2020 Madison Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Madison Rent Report. Madison rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Madison rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Madison rent trends were flat over the past month

Madison rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Madison stand at $846 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,020 for a two-bedroom. Madison's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Madison rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Madison, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Madison is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Madison's median two-bedroom rent of $1,020 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Madison.
    • While Madison's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Madison than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Madison.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

