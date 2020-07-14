Yorktown Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard internet access

Yorktown is an established apartment community that provides a comfortable and convenient living experience. The property was designed to offer you as much privacy as possible, while being located in an accessible location. There are just eight apartments to an entry, and you'll have your own garage and in-unit laundry. The grounds are beautifully landscaped and keep your private balcony or patio well shielded from the road.Each of the 75 two-bedroom apartments has a spacious layout with a master suite with a walk-in closet. There are three levels of design finished to choose from: Urban, Contemporary and Classic. Each one is priced accordingly to meet your budgetary needs and reflect your personal style.