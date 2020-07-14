All apartments in Madison
Madison, WI
Yorktown Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Yorktown Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
10 Coronado Ct · (608) 471-5169
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Coronado Ct, Madison, WI 53705

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 4 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 3 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Yorktown Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
Yorktown is an established apartment community that provides a comfortable and convenient living experience. The property was designed to offer you as much privacy as possible, while being located in an accessible location. There are just eight apartments to an entry, and you'll have your own garage and in-unit laundry. The grounds are beautifully landscaped and keep your private balcony or patio well shielded from the road.Each of the 75 two-bedroom apartments has a spacious layout with a master suite with a walk-in closet. There are three levels of design finished to choose from: Urban, Contemporary and Classic. Each one is priced accordingly to meet your budgetary needs and reflect your personal style.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $7.50
Deposit: 1/2 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Yorktown Apartments have any available units?
Yorktown Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does Yorktown Apartments have?
Some of Yorktown Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Yorktown Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Yorktown Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Yorktown Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Yorktown Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Yorktown Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Yorktown Apartments offers parking.
Does Yorktown Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Yorktown Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Yorktown Apartments have a pool?
No, Yorktown Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Yorktown Apartments have accessible units?
No, Yorktown Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Yorktown Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Yorktown Apartments has units with dishwashers.
