EDGEWOOD
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:48 AM
19 Apartments For Rent Near Edgewood College
Last updated June 5 at 03:25 PM
6 Units Available
Downtown Madison
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,389
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Madison near world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Cable ready apartments with intercoms, trash compactors and sprinklers. Automated valet parking available.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
12 Units Available
Park Village
2205 Woodview Court, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
835 sqft
Great location, five minutes from UW campus and Downtown Madison. Community offers free Wi-Fi lounge, business center, and fitness center. Apartments feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, and efficient appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 05:06 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown Madison
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1154 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
Last updated July 8 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Madison
Bel Mora
544 W Main St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1113 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments have large windows, open floor plans, heated underground parking and washer/dryers in every building. Great location in the Bassett neighborhood close to bike paths, shops and dining.
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Allied
Avalon Madison Village
4647 Atticus Way, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1400 sqft
Nestled right off of Verona Road, our ideal location is located on Madisons beautiful west side.
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Westmorland
442 Caromar Drive
442 Caromar Drive, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1008 sqft
3-bedroom ranch with hardwood floors, good-sized kitchen and 1 bath upstairs. Lower level has large carpeted rec room and large 3/4 bath with shower. Pet and/or child-friendly fenced yard, with thick evergreen screen for privacy.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Madison
403 East Johnson Street
403 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
1294 sqft
Spacious 4 br,1 full bath across from James Madison Park and Beach. Hardwood floors, new kitchen ,dishwasher, laundry ,off street parking. Available 8-15. Free heat and water-sewer. European courtyard in the back. Fenced backyard,, pet.
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
32 Heritage Circle, 8
32 Heritage Cir, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$929
895 sqft
2nd floor, comfortably sized unit in convenient, near west, Midvale Heights location with air conditioning, shared balcony, parking spot, and some outdoor green space. Circle is secluded, residents quiet, easy onto Beltline.
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
State-Langdon
661 Mendota Court 101
661 Mendota Court, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS LAKE/SUNSET VIEW! BEAUTIFUL 2-BEDROOM 2-BATH ON 10TH FLOOR. AWESOME LOCATION DOWNTOWN/CAMPUS. PRIVATE AND GATED. BALCONY, WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE, QUALITY FINISHES AND NICE FURNISHINGS IF DESIRED INCLUDING 49 FLAT SCREEN SMART TV.
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Regent
2605 University Avenue, 5
2605 Campus Drive, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
800 sqft
1st floor unit near everything, walk, bike, bus! Washers/dryers/laundry just outside your door in 1st floor hallway. Only 1 shared wall neighbor and no second floor neighbor, so quiet. Tenants pay heat/electric.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
4203 Wanetah Trail
4203 Wanetah Trail, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,930
2600 sqft
UNFURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM RENTAL: NOW - 7/23/2020! Tons of space, incredible location! Large, family home in the highly sought-after Nakoma neighborhood.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Midvale Heights
5119 Tokay Blvd
5119 Tokay Boulevard, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
700 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartment in the Midvale Heights Community. Open floor plan with natural lighting. Short walk to grocery, dining, parks, bike trails, dog park, Madison Metro West Transfer Point, and Exact Sciences.
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Regent
2609 University Avenue, 1C - 2nd Flr
2609 Campus Drive, Madison, WI
Studio
$574
200 sqft
Walk Score 76: Very Walkable! Bike Score 93: Biker's Paradise! Transit Score 56: Good! Private, lockable bedroom in a 3-bedroom apartment. Share kitchen, 2 bathrooms and living area with 2 other residents (when full).
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Creek
362 E. Lakeside St.
362 East Lakeside Street, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1020 sqft
Lakefront House on Lake Monona! Available NOW - Live on Lake Monona in this great 4 Bedroom house! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live on Lake Monona! This house couldn't be in a better location.
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Madison
512 West Doty Street - 2
512 West Doty Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
700 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom second floor unit is located in an unbeatable location! Near the stunning lakes, fabulous restaurants, the Capitol, and quick access to the belt-line. Available August 2020.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Burr Oaks
914 W Badger Rd 4
914 West Badger Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Badger RD #4 - Property Id: 122860 Madison South West Side - 914 W.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Madison
454 W Dayton St
454 West Dayton Street, Madison, WI
Studio
$685
350 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lexington Apts Campus Apts - Property Id: 318113 Right in the heart of downtown Madison. One block from campus.
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1
1336 South Midvale Boulevard, Madison, WI
Studio
$577
459 sqft
Clean, convenient, and affordable office. Has an entry office area, and a larger back area. Common hall leads to common Men and Women bathrooms. Just off the west beltline in Madison, at the intersection of Verona Road and Midvale Blvd.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Madison
218 W. Gilman Street House
218 West Gilman Street, Madison, WI
7 Bedrooms
$6,250
3384 sqft
218 W. Gilman Street House Available 08/15/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5254211)