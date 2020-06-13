104 Apartments for rent in Madison, WI

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Stonewood Village Apartments
302 Parkwood Ln, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1014 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments available on the East side of Madison. Tennis courts, scenic views, private entrances and quiet courtyards. Units feature A/C, bathtubs, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
842 sqft
In 2015 Sycamore Woods was proud to accept the “Property of the Year Award” from the South Central Wisconsin Apartment Association! A major property renovation was completed in 2014.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
401 N Thompson Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$890
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters, just off Highway 30. Close to East Town Mall. Residents can take advantage of a volleyball court, two pools, and grills. Apartments include walk-in closets, blinds, and electric range.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
KENSINGTON POINTE
405 Moorland Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$865
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering oversized floor plans and lots of relaxing amenities, this complex is within walking distance of the bus line and downtown Madison. Units offer air conditioning, carpeting, ceiling fans, and new appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1532 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Park Village
2205 Woodview Court, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$780
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
835 sqft
Great location, five minutes from UW campus and Downtown Madison. Community offers free Wi-Fi lounge, business center, and fitness center. Apartments feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, and efficient appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
7 Units Available
ReNew Madison
6723 Schroeder Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,120
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1200 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
21 Units Available
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$894
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
999 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 08:25am
Marquette
15 Units Available
Aventine
1958 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Schenk-Atwood neighborhood just keeps getting better, if that’s even possible. No doubt about it, the newest place to be seen will be Aventine. Or, if you choose to pronounce it the other way, the new place to shine will be Aventine.
Last updated June 12 at 08:23am
Marquette
6 Units Available
Velo 404
404 Division St., Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Say hello to Vélo 404. Vélo happens to rhyme with halo, and that’s what’ll be hanging over your head when you move in…as in a halo of happiness.
Last updated June 12 at 08:21am
2 Units Available
University Crossing
5102 Silvertree Run, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you want to crossover to luxury apartment living, you’ll want to visit University Crossing Apartments, Madison’s newest high-end paradise.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20am
Marquette
7 Units Available
Kennedy Place
2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1108 sqft
Some refer to it as simply “The Place”. It’s that prime, that primo. Welcome to Kennedy Place, the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood’s most upscale apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
7 Units Available
University Row
725 University Row, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1063 sqft
A new community near Hilldale Mall and UW Hospital and Clinics. Spacious apartments with amenities such as a green, interactive rooftop with a fire pit and grill area. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands and decor.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl, Madison, WI
Studio
$690
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
960 sqft
Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.
Last updated June 10 at 08:22am
Marquette
3 Units Available
Asana
2081 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
679 sqft
Asana Apartments are the epitome of relaxation, of comfort, of well-being. Designed with a central water feature in the courtyard that’s peaceful and calming, with luxury appointments inside your home, Asana Apartments is your ode to joy.
Last updated June 10 at 06:47am
Marquette
4 Units Available
Livingston Place
310 S Livingston St, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1005 sqft
Contemporary living in a new building with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Units have open floor plans, upscale fixtures and details, underground parking, and balconies.
Last updated June 10 at 06:46am
Downtown Madison
4 Units Available
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,485
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1154 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
1 Unit Available
Holy Name Heights
702 S High Point Road, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,224
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Holy Name Heights is a community offering a quiet, unique and phenomenal setting to its residents. We offer one and two bedroom luxury apartments equipped with fantastic amenities.
Last updated June 5 at 03:25pm
Downtown Madison
6 Units Available
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,389
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Madison near world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Cable ready apartments with intercoms, trash compactors and sprinklers. Automated valet parking available.
Last updated June 5 at 04:36am
7 Units Available
Cornerstone
266 Dunning Street, Madison, WI
Studio
$1,285
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1084 sqft
Located in the popular and vibrant Schenk-Atwood Neighborhood, Cornerstone is one of Madison’s most prime urban properties, beautifully developed by none other than Prime Urban Properties.
Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon Madison Village
4647 Atticus Way, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$470
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled right off of Verona Road, our ideal location is located on Madisons beautiful west side.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
Downtown Madison
3 Units Available
Bel Mora
544 W Main St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1113 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments have large windows, open floor plans, heated underground parking and washer/dryers in every building. Great location in the Bassett neighborhood close to bike paths, shops and dining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Madison
1 Unit Available
218 W. Gilman Street House
218 West Gilman Street, Madison, WI
7 Bedrooms
$6,250
3384 sqft
218 W. Gilman Street House Available 08/15/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5254211)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eken Park
1 Unit Available
2702 Hoard St #1
2702 Hoard Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Unit #1 Available 09/01/20 Pet Friendly 2 Bedroom. Heat and Water Included - Property Id: 19917 **********APPLICATION FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE.

Median Rent in Madison

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Madison is $845, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,020.
Studio
$708
1 Bed
$845
2 Beds
$1,020
3+ Beds
$1,417

June 2020 Madison Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Madison Rent Report. Madison rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Madison rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Madison rent trends were flat over the past month

Madison rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Madison stand at $846 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,020 for a two-bedroom. Madison's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Madison rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Madison, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Madison is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Madison's median two-bedroom rent of $1,020 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Madison.
    • While Madison's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Madison than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Madison.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Madison?
    In Madison, the median rent is $708 for a studio, $845 for a 1-bedroom, $1,020 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,417 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Madison, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Madison?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Madison include Downtown Madison, Marquette, and Regent.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Madison?
    Some of the colleges located in the Madison area include Edgewood College, Herzing University-Madison, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison Area Technical College, and University of Wisconsin Colleges. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Madison?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Madison from include Rockford, Fitchburg, Middleton, Sun Prairie, and Verona.

