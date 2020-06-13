Apartment List
78 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Madison, WI

6 Units Available
Stonewood Village Apartments
302 Parkwood Ln, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1014 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments available on the East side of Madison. Tennis courts, scenic views, private entrances and quiet courtyards. Units feature A/C, bathtubs, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
18 Units Available
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
842 sqft
In 2015 Sycamore Woods was proud to accept the “Property of the Year Award” from the South Central Wisconsin Apartment Association! A major property renovation was completed in 2014.
6 Units Available
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1532 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
6 Units Available
ReNew Madison
6723 Schroeder Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,120
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1200 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
21 Units Available
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$894
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
999 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
15 Units Available
Aventine
1958 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Schenk-Atwood neighborhood just keeps getting better, if that’s even possible. No doubt about it, the newest place to be seen will be Aventine. Or, if you choose to pronounce it the other way, the new place to shine will be Aventine.
6 Units Available
Velo 404
404 Division St., Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Say hello to Vélo 404. Vélo happens to rhyme with halo, and that’s what’ll be hanging over your head when you move in…as in a halo of happiness.
2 Units Available
University Crossing
5102 Silvertree Run, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you want to crossover to luxury apartment living, you’ll want to visit University Crossing Apartments, Madison’s newest high-end paradise.
7 Units Available
Kennedy Place
2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1108 sqft
Some refer to it as simply “The Place”. It’s that prime, that primo. Welcome to Kennedy Place, the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood’s most upscale apartments.
7 Units Available
University Row
725 University Row, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1063 sqft
A new community near Hilldale Mall and UW Hospital and Clinics. Spacious apartments with amenities such as a green, interactive rooftop with a fire pit and grill area. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands and decor.
7 Units Available
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl, Madison, WI
Studio
$690
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
960 sqft
Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.
3 Units Available
Asana
2081 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
679 sqft
Asana Apartments are the epitome of relaxation, of comfort, of well-being. Designed with a central water feature in the courtyard that’s peaceful and calming, with luxury appointments inside your home, Asana Apartments is your ode to joy.
4 Units Available
Livingston Place
310 S Livingston St, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1005 sqft
Contemporary living in a new building with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Units have open floor plans, upscale fixtures and details, underground parking, and balconies.
4 Units Available
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,485
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1154 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
1 Unit Available
Holy Name Heights
702 S High Point Road, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,224
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Holy Name Heights is a community offering a quiet, unique and phenomenal setting to its residents. We offer one and two bedroom luxury apartments equipped with fantastic amenities.
7 Units Available
Cornerstone
266 Dunning Street, Madison, WI
Studio
$1,285
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1084 sqft
Located in the popular and vibrant Schenk-Atwood Neighborhood, Cornerstone is one of Madison’s most prime urban properties, beautifully developed by none other than Prime Urban Properties.
3 Units Available
Bel Mora
544 W Main St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1113 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments have large windows, open floor plans, heated underground parking and washer/dryers in every building. Great location in the Bassett neighborhood close to bike paths, shops and dining.

1 Unit Available
2702 Hoard St #1
2702 Hoard Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Unit #1 Available 09/01/20 Pet Friendly 2 Bedroom. Heat and Water Included - Property Id: 19917 **********APPLICATION FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE.

1 Unit Available
2521 East Johnson Street
2521 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
2 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2+bedroom apartment with freshly refinished oak floors. Washer and dryer in unit. Brand new appliances. Could be a 2 or 3 bedroom plus den/office.

1 Unit Available
5220 Camden Road
5220 Camden Road, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1625 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 level duplex with attached garage, 2 large multipurpose rooms in lower level, laundry hook-ups wood floors, new kitchen with new stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, All fresh and beautifully painted Nice Neighborhood Close to

1 Unit Available
362 E. Lakeside St.
362 East Lakeside Street, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1020 sqft
Lakefront House on Lake Monona! - Live on Lake Monona in this great 4 Bedroom house! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live on Lake Monona! This house couldn't be in a better location.

1 Unit Available
1237 Jenifer St
1237 Jenifer Street, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1428 sqft
1237 Jenifer St Apt 1 Available 08/15/20 Four Bedroom First Floor Flat in Historic Neighborhood Available 8/15/20 - Large first-floor flat in the Isthmus' most popular neighborhood! Three bedrooms plus a den (or fourth bedroom), one bathroom which

1 Unit Available
4805 Camden Rd 1
4805 Camden Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 4805 Camden Rd - 2 Bed - Property Id: 271597 Available August 1st, 2020. Photos to come. Updated ranch-style 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex-apartment.

1 Unit Available
511 East Johnson Street
511 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
2 Available 08/15/20 Recently remodeled one bedroom apartment in the heart of Madison. A few blocks from the Capitol and only one block from James Madison Park. This unit is freshly painted and has finished hardwood floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Madison, WI

Finding an apartment in Madison that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

