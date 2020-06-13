Apartment List
/
WI
/
madison
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:25 AM

33 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Madison, WI

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
7 Units Available
ReNew Madison
6723 Schroeder Rd, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1200 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
Berkeley Oaks
1 Unit Available
333 Oriole Lane
333 Oriole Lane, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1120 sqft
Check out one of the best kept housing secrets in town, Oak Park Terrace, a well-maintained, professionally maintained manufactured home. Don’t just rent an apartment! Rent a 3 bed/2 bath home for only $1,350.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
19 Fairlane Court
19 Fairlane Court, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1056 sqft
Rent a home at Highland Manor, a family-friendly, well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community. Right now, Highland Manor, has a model year 2019, 3 bed/2 bath, 1056 sq. ft. home available for $1,295.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4808 Camden Rd 1
4808 Camden Road, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 4808 Camden Rd - 3 Bed - Property Id: 271612 Available August 1st, 2020. Updated ranch-style 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex-apartment.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5220 Camden Road
5220 Camden Road, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1625 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 level duplex with attached garage, 2 large multipurpose rooms in lower level, laundry hook-ups wood floors, new kitchen with new stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, All fresh and beautifully painted Nice Neighborhood Close to

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Creek
1 Unit Available
362 E. Lakeside St.
362 East Lakeside Street, Madison, WI
Lakefront House on Lake Monona! - Live on Lake Monona in this great 4 Bedroom house! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live on Lake Monona! This house couldn't be in a better location.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marquette
1 Unit Available
1237 Jenifer St
1237 Jenifer Street, Madison, WI
1237 Jenifer St Apt 1 Available 08/15/20 Four Bedroom First Floor Flat in Historic Neighborhood Available 8/15/20 - Large first-floor flat in the Isthmus' most popular neighborhood! Three bedrooms plus a den (or fourth bedroom), one bathroom which

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
48 Waterford Circle
48 Waterford Circle, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1800 sqft
Your spacious apartment home has Granite Countertops Stainless steel kitchen appliances Breakfast bar Dishwasher & microwave Garbage disposal Washer & dryer 9 Ceilings Expansive windows Window coverings Cable & High-speed internet access

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
9 Prentice Place
9 Prentice Place, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1750 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom duplex on Madison's East Side! This duplex on Madison's east side features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Westmorland
1 Unit Available
4111 Paunack Avenue
4111 Paunack Avenue, Madison, WI
Two-story colonial home in the desirable Westmorland neighborhood. Lovely hardwood floors throughout with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room with fireplace, den and screen porch. Forced air heat and central air.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Midvale Heights
1 Unit Available
4814 Odana Road
4814 Odana Road, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
2240 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom 2 bath house overlooking golf course. Living room bay window, built-in dining room cabinet, large eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplacde, huge unfinished basement with fireplace and tons of storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
4900 Turner Ave
4900 Turner Avenue, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
906 sqft
Sign a lease for a July move-in, receive $300.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
1309 McKenna Blvd
1309 Mckenna Boulevard, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Large TownHome, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Garage, Fireplace Large Townhome for Rent McKenna Blvd (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall) - Close to EPIC headquarters and other

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Westmorland
1 Unit Available
442 Caromar Drive
442 Caromar Drive, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1008 sqft
3-bedroom ranch with hardwood floors, good-sized kitchen and 1 bath upstairs. Lower level has large carpeted rec room and large 3/4 bath with shower. Pet and/or child-friendly fenced yard, with thick evergreen screen for privacy.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Marquette
1 Unit Available
836 Jenifer St
836 Jenifer Street, Madison, WI
Large 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on Jenifer St. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
6032 Driscoll Drive - 6034
6032 Driscoll Drive, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1911 sqft
Recently completed luxury townhomes located in the desirable Grandview Commons North.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
1118 Gammon Lane
1118 Gammon Lane, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1200 sqft
Gammon Lane - Townhomes Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Madison) - Open 17 acres of open space areas and trails (www.westhaventrails.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Meadowood
1 Unit Available
1806 Rae Lane
1806 Rae Lane, Madison, WI
Home, 4 BR, 2 full bath, Central Air, Fenced Yard 4BR Single Family / Ranch Style / WheelChair Accessible Home Ranch Style Home for Rent Rae Ln (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Arbor Hills
1 Unit Available
3037 Churchill Drive
3037 Churchill Drive, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Duplex, 3 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
13 Westover Court
13 Westover Court, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Duplex for Rent Westover Ct (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall) - Close to EPIC headquarters and other businesses - Near major bus line - Quiet and low traffic neighborhood -

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Arbor Hills
1 Unit Available
3122 Churchill Drive
3122 Churchill Drive, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Duplex, 3 Bedroom, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Madison
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
Middleton Hills
10 Units Available
Stagecoach Trails
6620 Century Avenue, Middleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1383 sqft
Stagecoach offers one, two, or three bedroom apartments. Beautiful floor plans, luxury amenities, and a friendly staff that continually strives to meet your every request.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
31 Units Available
Springs At Sun Prairie
650 Spring Street, Sun Prairie, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1382 sqft
Featuring exceptional living spaces and resort-inspired amenities on gorgeous garden grounds, Springs at Sun Prairie is here to welcome you home. We offer studio, one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Baskerville
7 Units Available
Overlook Pointe
5405 Century Ave, Middleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
972 sqft
Smoke Free Community Overlook Pointe, perfectly situated in the Middleton Neighborhood. In our community Pheasant Branch Conservancy, local parks, beaches, bicycle and hiking trails.

June 2020 Madison Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Madison Rent Report. Madison rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Madison rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Madison Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Madison Rent Report. Madison rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Madison rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Madison rent trends were flat over the past month

Madison rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Madison stand at $846 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,020 for a two-bedroom. Madison's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Madison rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Madison, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Madison is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Madison's median two-bedroom rent of $1,020 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Madison.
    • While Madison's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Madison than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Madison.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Madison 1 BedroomsMadison 2 BedroomsMadison 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMadison 3 BedroomsMadison Accessible Apartments
    Madison Apartments with BalconyMadison Apartments with GarageMadison Apartments with GymMadison Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMadison Apartments with Parking
    Madison Apartments with PoolMadison Apartments with Washer-DryerMadison Dog Friendly ApartmentsMadison Pet Friendly PlacesMadison Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Rockford, ILFitchburg, WIMiddleton, WISun Prairie, WI
    Verona, WIOconomowoc, WIWaunakee, WIDelavan, WI
    DeForest, WIRoscoe, ILJanesville, WIBeloit, WI

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown MadisonMarquette
    Regent

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Edgewood CollegeHerzing University-Madison
    University of Wisconsin-MadisonMadison Area Technical College
    University of Wisconsin Colleges