19 Apartments for rent in Germantown, WI with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
River's Cove
W172 N11392 Division Rd, Germantown, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1162 sqft
Located just steps from the Menomonee River. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookup, and walk-in closets. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking and package receiving.
Results within 5 miles of Germantown

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Calumet Farms
1 Unit Available
7512 N Granville Rd
7512 North Granville Road, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$800
Available 07/01/20 NEW: Spacious 2BR 1.5 bath, 7512 N Granville Rd. - Property Id: 291008 NEWLY LISTED: A spacious second floor 2BR, 1.5bath located at 7512 North Granville Rd., near Good Hope Rd and N 91st.
Results within 10 miles of Germantown
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
14 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,220
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
2 Units Available
PrairieWalk at Towne Centre
3755 N Brookfield Rd, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,325
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the park. These modern apartments feature many upgrades, including hardwood floors, a granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
21 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,178
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Wyrick Park
7 Units Available
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
23 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated March 22 at 04:48pm
7 Units Available
Willow Brook Greens
17465 W River Birch Drive, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with manicured lawns and private entrances. Units feature patio/balcony and granite counters. Located off North Calhoun Road and close to major roadways.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
5136 N. Sherman Boulevard
5136 North Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
5136 N. Sherman Boulevard Available 07/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Single Family! - This house has plenty of room for your growing family.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Valhalla
1 Unit Available
9239 W Sheridan Ave
9239 West Sheridan Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
Silver Springs Apartments - Property Id: 262553 NEWLY RENOVATED!! 2 Bedroom 1bath with all NEW appliances included. NEW EVERYTHING!! Monthly Rent $900 NO SMOKING OR PETS ALLOWED Inquiries to mkmanagement414@gmail.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
New Butler
1 Unit Available
4045 N 127th St
4045 North 127th Street, Brookfield, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1176 sqft
Small Single Family Home - Property Id: 280698 Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home in Brookfield! Open concept living with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and hardwood floors.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
St. Aemilian's
1 Unit Available
8614 W Keefe Ave
8614 West Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1340 sqft
Charming brick cape cod - Charming brick cape cod this cozy three bedroom one bath home offers a charming eat in kitchen with bonus slide out shelves.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
4467 N. 40th Street
4467 North 40th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Single Family Home - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single family home. Living room and dining room, hard floor woods on the 1st level, custom paint and carpet on the 2nd level.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
10531 North Magnolia Dr.
10531 North Magnolia Drive, Mequon, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1272 sqft
Welcome home to this great ranch house in Southeast Mequon which is available NOW! Freshly painted, inside and out . Upon entering, you'll find a spacious living room with a gas fireplace and a large picture window.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
2726 West Villard Avenue
2726 West Villard Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$950
755 sqft
Must see two-bedroom, one bath home for rent! This spacious house includes a one-car garage, nice sized backyard, hardwood and tiled flooring, and stove and fridge included in the kitchen! Rent: $950 plus $300 move- in fee Utilities: Tenants pay

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Grasslyn Manor
1 Unit Available
5620 Philip Place West
5620 West Philip Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1228 sqft
An absolute doll house! Walk into the bright living room area with large windows bringing in the sunlight, glistening off of the hardwood floors. Two main floor bedrooms and one large upper bedroom with lots of built ins for storage convenience.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Silver Spring
1 Unit Available
5381 N. 66th Street
5381 North 66th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
5381 N. 66th Street Available 05/15/20 Three Bedroom Single Family with Large Yard! - This three bedroom single family home is a ranch style located in Milwaukee's northwest side. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms.

1 of 5

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Hampton Heights
1 Unit Available
5062 N 54th Street
5062 North 54th Street, Milwaukee, WI
4 Bedrooms
$975
1330 sqft
4 bedroom 1.5 bath single family - Newly updated single family rental, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout, huge kitchen with appliances included. newer refrigerator. Spacious living room leading to upstairs bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Grasslyn Manor
1 Unit Available
3754 North 55th Street
3754 North 55th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$890
900 sqft
Move In Ready!!! You must see this beautiful newly renovated single family home. This 2 bedroom, 1 newly remodeled bathroom home comes with hardwood floors throughout. This unit comes with 1 car garage, storage in the basement and central air.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Germantown, WI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Germantown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

