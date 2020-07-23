/
washington county
69 Apartments for rent in Washington County, WI📍
12 Units Available
River's Cove
W172 N11392 Division Rd, Germantown, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1162 sqft
Located just steps from the Menomonee River. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookup, and walk-in closets. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking and package receiving.
2 Units Available
Cast Iron II
655 Village Greenway, West Bend, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1177 sqft
Upscale living on the banks of the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen, bocce ball court and firepit. Business center and car spa.
3 Units Available
Cast Iron
611 Veterans Ave, West Bend, WI
Studio
$850
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1054 sqft
Retro-style industrial living in the historic West Bend Company factory on the shores of the Milwaukee River. Residents enjoy a club room, YMCA partnership privileges and concierge services including dry cleaning.
1 Unit Available
2035 W. Sylvan Way #8
2035 Sylvan Way, West Bend, WI
2 Bedrooms
$755
930 sqft
Unit #8 Available 09/04/20 2 Bedroom Upper West Bend WI NO PETS - NO SMOKING - Property Id: 220081 Quite Clean 8 family Building Located near shopping and restaurants 2 bed room Upper, NO PETS NO SMOKING 670 Credit Score $42 Application Fee ,
1 Unit Available
2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118
2135 Rainbbow Lake Lane, West Bend, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Lower Condo - Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Lower Condo with 2 parking stalls in the underground garage. Private and secure entry.
1 Unit Available
510 Tahoe Lane
510 Tahoe Lane, Hartford, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1663 sqft
New construction rental home! This is the Avery Model located in Western Hills subdivision and it offers top grade materials and construction.
1 Unit Available
1082 West Monroe Avenue
1082 West Monroe Avenue, Hartford, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1893 sqft
New Construction Rental Home in Hartford, WI!! The Ellington model, offers a split BR design, beautiful dinette w/large window off the kitchen, & a huge basement w/full sized windows, perfect for adding another BR, or more living space.
1 Unit Available
1102 Durango Drive
1102 Durango Drive, Hartford, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2230 sqft
New Construction Rental Home! 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Single Family in Hartford! The Camden offers lots of space in a traditional two story home....but this home is anything but traditional! You'll find 3 BRs up & a den/office option on the main floor.
Results within 1 mile of Washington County
12 Units Available
Junction
N91 W16028 Junction Way, Menomonee Falls, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1070 sqft
Location! Location! Location! The Junction Apartments is located in the vibrant and expanding Village of Menomonee Falls. Your new home is just minutes from North or South highway 41/45.
Results within 5 miles of Washington County
9 Units Available
Northridge Lakes
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1024 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
22 Units Available
Mequon Trail Townhomes
7014 Tamarack Ct, Mequon, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1564 sqft
Modern community near Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle Schools. Several floor plans available, some furnished. On-site volleyball, tennis and basketball court, pool, playground and business center. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available.
9 Units Available
Calumet Farms
St. James Place
10300 W Fountain Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$980
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
981 sqft
Lots of on-site amenities including a volleyball court, kids park, grilling area, and hot tub area. Pool and sundeck provided. Updated apartments feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and fireplaces.
3 Units Available
Calumet Farms
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1103 sqft
Condo-style apartments within a short distance of Menomonee Falls and Butler. Within a golf community with impressive views. Large floor plans with lots of storage and modern kitchens.
14 Units Available
Northridge Lakes
Glenbrook Apartment Homes
9220 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$760
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly townhouse and apartment community located close to I-43 and US-45 for easy commuting. Units feature spacious kitchens, large closets and private garages. Community has underground parking and laundry facilities.
5 Units Available
Granville Station
Sunset Ridge
8183 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1000 sqft
A charming community near Dretzka Park Golf Course and Popuch Park. Pet-friendly apartments are available furnished. Units offer extra storage, in-unit laundry walk-in closets and a patio or balcony. On-site garage available.
Contact for Availability
Granville Station
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee
10901 W Donna Dr, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
986 sqft
Meetinghouse is located in Milwaukee, WI and provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartments for those 55 years of age and older. Our apartment homes feature open living spaces, a personal patio or balcony and all of the modern conveniences.
1 Unit Available
Calumet Farms
7512 N Granville Rd
7512 North Granville Road, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$800
NEW: Spacious 2BR 1.5 bath, 7512 N Granville Rd. - Property Id: 291008 NEWLY LISTED: A spacious second floor 2BR, 1.5bath located at 7512 North Granville Rd., near Good Hope Rd and N 91st.
1 Unit Available
Florist Highlands
10628 West Bobolink Ave
10628 West Bobolink Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$785
Country living in the city - Property Id: 241778 2 bedroom,appliances,heat incl., portch Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/10628-west-bobolink-ave-milwaukee-wi/241778 Property Id 241778 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5937993)
1 Unit Available
Melody View
8928 West Portage Street
8928 West Portage Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON! Excellent ranch home with 3 bedrooms & 1.
1 Unit Available
Servite Woods
7710 W Dean Rd
7710 West Dean Road, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$835
872 sqft
Beautiful property!
1 Unit Available
North Meadow
9216 W Allyn St
9216 West Allyn Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2443 sqft
This 3 Bedroom Townhouse is ready to be leased. This is a very spacious unit has a dishwasher other appliances not included but available upon request. It does have central air, with two parking spaces in the back.
Results within 10 miles of Washington County
10 Units Available
Glen Hills Apartments
6600 N Sidney Pl, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
929 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments are centrally located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy updated kitchens, large closets, in-unit laundry in some. Pet-friendly community with controlled access and parking. Access to bus lines, highways.
18 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,252
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
7 Units Available
Norhardt Crossing Apartments
1930 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,385
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1342 sqft
Upscale living within walking distance of the farmers market and shops. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and extra storage. On-site pool, garage area, concierge service and gym.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Washington County area include Carroll University, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Alverno College, Marquette University, and Gateway Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Milwaukee, Waukesha, Brookfield, Racine, and Kenosha have apartments for rent.
