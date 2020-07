Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Enjoy the convenience of easy access to downtown Milwaukee, restaurants, entertainment and more. You will come home to spacious living areas elegantly appointed with fireplaces including custom mantle and trim, nine-foot ceilings, shaker style cabinetry and newly renovated gourmet kitchens as well as the full size washer and dryer in your apartment home. A variety of entertainment is waiting for you with our internet cafe, sparkling pool and clubhouse. Take advantage of our 24 hour fitness center or just relax in our indoor whirlpool. Discover The Reserve At Wauwatosa Village, a community unlike any other. Call today to schedule your personal showing and start enjoying life where you live.