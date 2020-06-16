All apartments in Germantown
River's Cove
River's Cove

W172 N11392 Division Rd · (262) 725-3212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
08H: June rent free, 16E: June rent free, 11H: $750 off first month’s rent, 18G: $250 off first month’s rent, 14A: $250 off first month’s rent, 17H: $250 off first month’s rent, 18C: $250 off first month’s rent, 01C: $250 off first month’s rent.
Location

W172 N11392 Division Rd, Germantown, WI 53022

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18C · Avail. Jul 28

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

Unit 01C · Avail. Aug 18

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

Unit 18G · Avail. Jul 17

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14A · Avail. Jul 17

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Unit 18A · Avail. Sep 5

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Unit 19E · Avail. Jul 20

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River's Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Set along the Menomonee River next to Blackstone Creek Golf Course, River's Cove Apartment Homes combines a love for nature with a deeply rooted sense of community, creating an inviting space to call home. If you’re seeking an apartment in Germantown, WI, check out our fabulous community.

With eight unique floor plans to choose from, River’s Cove offers two and three-bedroom apartments for every budget and every lifestyle. Your modern apartment features two or three private bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, spacious lounge areas, and a private patio. Imagine coming home from a long day at work and relaxing in an intimate space that is uniquely your own. Make dinner for friends in the fully equipped kitchen, complete with energy-efficient appliances, custom cabinets, expansive counter space, and a breakfast bar in upgraded homes.

Hardwood floors throughout the apartment give it a clean and polished feel, while cathedral ceilings and large windows make it feel open and airy. And what lux

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per adult lease holder
Deposit: Starting at $350 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Some breed restrictions, please inquire for full details
Parking Details: Each home has an attached garage with additional parking for guests.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does River's Cove have any available units?
River's Cove has 12 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does River's Cove have?
Some of River's Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River's Cove currently offering any rent specials?
River's Cove is offering the following rent specials: 08H: June rent free, 16E: June rent free, 11H: $750 off first month’s rent, 18G: $250 off first month’s rent, 14A: $250 off first month’s rent, 17H: $250 off first month’s rent, 18C: $250 off first month’s rent, 01C: $250 off first month’s rent.
Is River's Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, River's Cove is pet friendly.
Does River's Cove offer parking?
Yes, River's Cove offers parking.
Does River's Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River's Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River's Cove have a pool?
No, River's Cove does not have a pool.
Does River's Cove have accessible units?
Yes, River's Cove has accessible units.
Does River's Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River's Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does River's Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, River's Cove has units with air conditioning.

