Set along the Menomonee River next to Blackstone Creek Golf Course, River's Cove Apartment Homes combines a love for nature with a deeply rooted sense of community, creating an inviting space to call home. If you’re seeking an apartment in Germantown, WI, check out our fabulous community.



With eight unique floor plans to choose from, River’s Cove offers two and three-bedroom apartments for every budget and every lifestyle. Your modern apartment features two or three private bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, spacious lounge areas, and a private patio. Imagine coming home from a long day at work and relaxing in an intimate space that is uniquely your own. Make dinner for friends in the fully equipped kitchen, complete with energy-efficient appliances, custom cabinets, expansive counter space, and a breakfast bar in upgraded homes.



Hardwood floors throughout the apartment give it a clean and polished feel, while cathedral ceilings and large windows make it feel open and airy. And what lux