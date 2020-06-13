/
3 bedroom apartments
29 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Germantown, WI
River's Cove
W172 N11392 Division Rd, Germantown, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1162 sqft
Located just steps from the Menomonee River. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookup, and walk-in closets. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking and package receiving.
Results within 5 miles of Germantown
Mequon Trail Townhomes
7014 Tamarack Ct, Mequon, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1564 sqft
Modern community near Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle Schools. Several floor plans available, some furnished. On-site volleyball, tennis and basketball court, pool, playground and business center. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available.
Northridge Lakes
Glenbrook Apartment Homes
9220 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly townhouse and apartment community located close to I-43 and US-45 for easy commuting. Units feature spacious kitchens, large closets and private garages. Community has underground parking and laundry facilities.
Northridge Lakes
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1389 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
11851 N. Springdale Ct.
11851 North Springdale Court, Mequon, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Come home to the serenity of Mequon-Thiensville - Come home to the serenity of Mequon-Thiensville. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home. all brick exterior. Newly painted inside, new carpet, new master bath.
Florist Highlands
10823 West Florist Avenue - 2
10823 West Florist Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Won't you be my neighbor? Owner occupied duplex seeks new responsible tenant for a well maintained lovely apartment in a great area. Please review application criteria before requesting showing. Application fee is NON-REFUNDABLE.
Results within 10 miles of Germantown
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1339 sqft
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
10531 North Magnolia Dr.
10531 North Magnolia Drive, Mequon, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1272 sqft
Welcome home to this great ranch house in Southeast Mequon which is available NOW! Freshly painted, inside and out . Upon entering, you'll find a spacious living room with a gas fireplace and a large picture window.
Elmhurst
1375 Fairhaven Blvd
1375 Fairhaven Boulevard, Elm Grove, WI
1375 Fairhaven Blvd Available 07/15/20 Spacious Ranch in Elm Grove! - Spacious 4-bedroom, 1.5 bath single family ranch in Elm Grove! 1st floor features office/den, 1.
Graceland
6451 North 49th Street
6451 North 49th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious home with entire finished basement making the home feel extra Huge! Beautiful eat-in kitchen. Updated bathrooms. This lovely home is painted in designer colors and has decorator touches.
Town and Country Manor
7100 N 43rd Street
7100 North 43rd Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Three bedroom Single Family Home with Attached Garage, near Glendale - 7100 N 43rd St 3 Bedroom, 1 bath $1,450 per month To schedule a showing: please fill out a FREE pre-application on our website www.paymyrent5.
Old North Milwaukee
5136 N. Sherman Boulevard
5136 North Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
5136 N. Sherman Boulevard Available 07/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Single Family! - This house has plenty of room for your growing family.
New Butler
4045 N 127th St
4045 North 127th Street, Brookfield, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1176 sqft
Small Single Family Home - Property Id: 280698 Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home in Brookfield! Open concept living with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and hardwood floors.
St. Aemilian's
8614 W Keefe Ave
8614 West Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1340 sqft
Charming brick cape cod - Charming brick cape cod this cozy three bedroom one bath home offers a charming eat in kitchen with bonus slide out shelves.
Old North Milwaukee
4467 N. 40th Street
4467 North 40th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Single Family Home - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single family home. Living room and dining room, hard floor woods on the 1st level, custom paint and carpet on the 2nd level.
Capitol Heights
4325 N 63rd Street
4325 North 63rd Street, Milwaukee, WI
4325 N 63rd Street Available 06/20/20 COMING SOON!! Pet Friendly Capitol Heights 4 Bdrm Home Wants To Welcome You Home! - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View June 20th, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be
Hampton Heights
4864 N 63rd Street
4864 North 63rd Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
972 sqft
4864 N 63rd Street Available 07/08/20 COMING SOON! Hampton Heights 3 Bdrm Ranch - COMING SOON! Showings Will Start July 8th! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order
Grasslyn Manor
5620 Philip Place West
5620 West Philip Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1228 sqft
An absolute doll house! Walk into the bright living room area with large windows bringing in the sunlight, glistening off of the hardwood floors. Two main floor bedrooms and one large upper bedroom with lots of built ins for storage convenience.
Silver Spring
7230 W. Grantosa Dr - 1
7230 West Grantosa Drive, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1010 sqft
THIS UNIT IS NOW RENTED Single Family residence
St. Joseph's
3034 N 55th St
3034 North 55th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$790
1100 sqft
THIS UNIT HAS NOW BEEN RENTED
1586 Highland Ave
1586 Highland Avenue, Richfield, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1433 sqft
Spacious single family nestled in Washington County! Whether you’re entertaining for a crowd or just looking for a comfortable area to spend time with loved ones in, the large living room features an abundance of natural light, plenty of room for
1057 12th Avenue
1057 12th Avenue, Grafton, WI
This 4+ bedroom upper has to be seen to be believed! Two levels available for this unit make it feel like your own single family home with a kitchen and bath on the first level of this unit and 2+ bedrooms and another bath on the second level!
Vogel Park
4921 N 84th St
4921 North 84th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$895
1025 sqft
This spacious 3-bedroom unit, 1.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light.
