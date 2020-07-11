/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:01 AM
26 Apartments for rent in Germantown, WI with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
River's Cove
W172 N11392 Division Rd, Germantown, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1162 sqft
Located just steps from the Menomonee River. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookup, and walk-in closets. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking and package receiving.
Results within 1 mile of Germantown
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
15 Units Available
Junction
N91 W16028 Junction Way, Menomonee Falls, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1087 sqft
Location! Location! Location! The Junction Apartments is located in the vibrant and expanding Village of Menomonee Falls. Your new home is just minutes from North or South highway 41/45.
Results within 5 miles of Germantown
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Granville Station
Sunset Ridge
8183 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1000 sqft
A charming community near Dretzka Park Golf Course and Popuch Park. Pet-friendly apartments are available furnished. Units offer extra storage, in-unit laundry walk-in closets and a patio or balcony. On-site garage available.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
30 Units Available
Mequon Trail Townhomes
7014 Tamarack Ct, Mequon, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1564 sqft
Modern community near Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle Schools. Several floor plans available, some furnished. On-site volleyball, tennis and basketball court, pool, playground and business center. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Calumet Farms
St. James Place
10300 W Fountain Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$980
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
981 sqft
Lots of on-site amenities including a volleyball court, kids park, grilling area, and hot tub area. Pool and sundeck provided. Updated apartments feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Calumet Farms
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1103 sqft
Condo-style apartments within a short distance of Menomonee Falls and Butler. Within a golf community with impressive views. Large floor plans with lots of storage and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Granville Station
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee
10901 W Donna Dr, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
986 sqft
Meetinghouse is located in Milwaukee, WI and provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartments for those 55 years of age and older. Our apartment homes feature open living spaces, a personal patio or balcony and all of the modern conveniences.
Results within 10 miles of Germantown
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,237
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
21 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
5 Units Available
Wyrick Park
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Norhardt Crossing Apartments
1930 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,373
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1342 sqft
Upscale living within walking distance of the farmers market and shops. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and extra storage. On-site pool, garage area, concierge service and gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Norhardt Apartment Homes
1995 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$936
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
993 sqft
Community amenities include BBQ grills, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature extra storage, fireplace, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Located just steps from Ruby Isle Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Glen Hills Apartments
6600 N Sidney Pl, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
929 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments are centrally located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy updated kitchens, large closets, in-unit laundry in some. Pet-friendly community with controlled access and parking. Access to bus lines, highways.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
60 Units Available
The Bevy
8600 North Deerwood Drive, Brown Deer, WI
Studio
$995
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
The Bevy is located in a historic section of Brown Deer, the original Village. It benefits equally from the ease of a central location and the village appeal of a pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,245
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
3 Units Available
PrairieWalk at Towne Centre
3755 N Brookfield Rd, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,480
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1251 sqft
Minutes from the park. These modern apartments feature many upgrades, including hardwood floors, a granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated May 15 at 04:38pm
2 Units Available
Meadow Ridge Apartments
23714 Five Fields Road, Pewaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Prime location just off West Capitol Drive. Apartments have in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community features a fitness center, parking and an online portal. Dogs and cats are welcome.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated March 22 at 04:48pm
7 Units Available
Willow Brook Greens
17465 W River Birch Drive, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with manicured lawns and private entrances. Units feature patio/balcony and granite counters. Located off North Calhoun Road and close to major roadways.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1920 N Fairhaven Blvd
1920 Fairhaven Blvd, Elm Grove, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1700 sqft
Stunning 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Ranch Home - Available NOW - 1920 N Fairhaven Blvd Elm Grove, WI 53122 Description: Stunning Ranch home in Elm Grove WI just outside of Milwaukee.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6212 N Willow Glen Ln
6212 North Willow Glen Lane, Glendale, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1444 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Single Family Glendale - Property Id: 303524 Charming Cape Cod home situated on dead end street.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Enderis Park
2944 N 76th Street
2944 North 76th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1115 sqft
2944 N 76th Street Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON! Spacious 3 Bdrm Single Family Home! - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View July 15th, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Enderis Park
2773 N 69th St
2773 North 69th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious Duplex just Outside of Tosa - Property Id: 81383 Great Property right in the heart of the desirable Enderis Park Neighborhood. Get all the quiet comforts of suburban living while still having an MKE address.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Elmhurst
12400 Elmhurst Parkway
12400 Elmhurst Parkway, Elm Grove, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1992 sqft
12400 Elmhurst Parkway Available 08/01/20 Elm Grove 4 Bedroom Single Family Home - Fully Updated - Available 8/1 - 12400 Elmhurst Parkway, Elm Grove WI 53122 Description: Impressive Ranch style home located in Elm Grove.
Similar Pages
Germantown 2 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGermantown 3 BedroomsGermantown Apartments with Balcony
Germantown Apartments with GarageGermantown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGermantown Apartments with ParkingGermantown Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Milwaukee, WIWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIShorewood, WI
West Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WISheboygan, WIMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIBrown Deer, WIPleasant Prairie, WIOconomowoc, WIHales Corners, WIGreendale, WI