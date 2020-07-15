Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors granite counters stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage cats allowed dog grooming area e-payments game room online portal smoke-free community

The Bevy is located in a historic section of Brown Deer, the original Village. It benefits equally from the ease of a central location and the village appeal of a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. Located immediately west of I-43 and only a few miles from I-45, we are an easy commute from just about anywhere. E such as Larrys Market, Pastiche, Poco Loco, Kurt Schulz Delicatessen & Pastry Shoppe and Zis Sports Pub. Immediately across the street is the future site of the Brown Deer Community Center and the area is home to the annual Eat and Greet on the Street, a music and art festival featuring great neighborhood food offerings. Brown Deer offears a lot to those looking to enjoy nature as well, with nearby parks and recreation on the Milwaukee River.Theres something for everyone at The Bevy. There are studio, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom apartments options which are in elevator-serviced buildings with FREE underground parking. For something a little larger and akin to home ownership, there are also tri-level 2 and 3 Bedroom townhomes with private entry and attached garages. All residents will enjoy free use of an awesome Clubroom, which features a unique FX Gaming System (look it up totally fun!), as well as a wraparound Resident Deck with a double sided fireplace and grilling stations. When its cold outside, youll have plenty time to work out indoors in the enormous Fitness Center. Your pets will love The Bevy as well, and you can treat them at the Pet Spa or let them off leash in the Dog Park. Last but not least, the community is a Fresh Air, Smoke-Free Community. The Bevy is whats new in Brown Deer, so come check it out! New Move/In Specials for early adopters. Townhomes Open in May & Apartments in August.