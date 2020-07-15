All apartments in Brown Deer
Find more places like The Bevy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brown Deer, WI
/
The Bevy
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

The Bevy

8600 North Deerwood Drive · (414) 420-9370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move/In by 8/1 and receive 1 Month FREE!
Browse Similar Places
Brown Deer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8600 North Deerwood Drive, Brown Deer, WI 53209

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 220 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 482 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 482 sqft

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

See 32+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 325 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Unit 322 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Unit 319 · Avail. now

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

See 15+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bevy.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
online portal
smoke-free community
The Bevy is located in a historic section of Brown Deer, the original Village. It benefits equally from the ease of a central location and the village appeal of a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. Located immediately west of I-43 and only a few miles from I-45, we are an easy commute from just about anywhere. E such as Larrys Market, Pastiche, Poco Loco, Kurt Schulz Delicatessen & Pastry Shoppe and Zis Sports Pub. Immediately across the street is the future site of the Brown Deer Community Center and the area is home to the annual Eat and Greet on the Street, a music and art festival featuring great neighborhood food offerings. Brown Deer offears a lot to those looking to enjoy nature as well, with nearby parks and recreation on the Milwaukee River.Theres something for everyone at The Bevy. There are studio, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom apartments options which are in elevator-serviced buildings with FREE underground parking. For something a little larger and akin to home ownership, there are also tri-level 2 and 3 Bedroom townhomes with private entry and attached garages. All residents will enjoy free use of an awesome Clubroom, which features a unique FX Gaming System (look it up totally fun!), as well as a wraparound Resident Deck with a double sided fireplace and grilling stations. When its cold outside, youll have plenty time to work out indoors in the enormous Fitness Center. Your pets will love The Bevy as well, and you can treat them at the Pet Spa or let them off leash in the Dog Park. Last but not least, the community is a Fresh Air, Smoke-Free Community. The Bevy is whats new in Brown Deer, so come check it out! New Move/In Specials for early adopters. Townhomes Open in May & Apartments in August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $40 for 1 Pet, $60 for 2 Pets
restrictions: The following dog breeds are not allowed: Akitas, Chow-Chows, Mastiffs (including but not limited to: Bullmastiffs [Perro De Presa Canario] and Cane Corsos [Italian Mastiff]), Doberman Pinschers, “Pit Bull” Breeds (including but not limited to: American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Bulldog, American Bully), Rottweilers, Wolf-Hybrids and any other pets deemed unacceptable by management.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Bevy have any available units?
The Bevy has 60 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Bevy have?
Some of The Bevy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bevy currently offering any rent specials?
The Bevy is offering the following rent specials: Move/In by 8/1 and receive 1 Month FREE!
Is The Bevy pet-friendly?
Yes, The Bevy is pet friendly.
Does The Bevy offer parking?
Yes, The Bevy offers parking.
Does The Bevy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Bevy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bevy have a pool?
No, The Bevy does not have a pool.
Does The Bevy have accessible units?
No, The Bevy does not have accessible units.
Does The Bevy have units with dishwashers?
No, The Bevy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Bevy have units with air conditioning?
No, The Bevy does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Bevy?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd
Brown Deer, WI 53209

Similar Pages

Brown Deer 1 BedroomsBrown Deer 2 Bedrooms
Brown Deer Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrown Deer Dog Friendly Apartments
Brown Deer Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIFranklin, WI
Shorewood, WIWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WISheboygan, WIMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WIOconomowoc, WI
Hales Corners, WIGreendale, WIFox Point, WIPewaukee, WILake Geneva, WIDelafield, WIBayside, WIHartford, WIHartland, WIAntioch, ILZion, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
Alverno CollegeMarquette University
Gateway Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity