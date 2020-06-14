116 Apartments for rent in Brown Deer, WI with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brown Deer renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
23 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Results within 1 mile of Brown Deer
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Wyrick Park
7 Units Available
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Brown Deer
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
12 Units Available
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,810
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,135
1771 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
White Oaks Premier Apartments
9000 N White Oak Ln, Bayside, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
White Oaks Apartments is a beautiful property conveniently located in Bayside, Wisconsin. It is about 15 fifteen minutes from downtown Milwaukee and just 10 minutes from Bayshore Mall.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
Studio
$975
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Berkley
330 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms in a fabulous seven unit building.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
Norwood
730 East Henry Clay Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$845
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quality 1 & 2 bedroom units in colonial red brick building.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 4 at 07:04pm
$
2 Units Available
1633 on the Park
1633 West Bender Road, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1633 on the Park in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Calumet Farms
1 Unit Available
7512 N Granville Rd
7512 North Granville Road, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$800
Available 07/01/20 NEW: Spacious 2BR 1.5 bath, 7512 N Granville Rd. - Property Id: 291008 NEWLY LISTED: A spacious second floor 2BR, 1.5bath located at 7512 North Granville Rd., near Good Hope Rd and N 91st.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
5136 N. Sherman Boulevard
5136 North Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
5136 N. Sherman Boulevard Available 07/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Single Family! - This house has plenty of room for your growing family.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Valhalla
1 Unit Available
9239 W Sheridan Ave
9239 West Sheridan Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
Silver Springs Apartments - Property Id: 262553 NEWLY RENOVATED!! 2 Bedroom 1bath with all NEW appliances included. NEW EVERYTHING!! Monthly Rent $900 NO SMOKING OR PETS ALLOWED Inquiries to mkmanagement414@gmail.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
4467 N. 40th Street
4467 North 40th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Single Family Home - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single family home. Living room and dining room, hard floor woods on the 1st level, custom paint and carpet on the 2nd level.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
4875 N 27th Street
4875 North 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,395
1575 sqft
4875 N 27th Street Available 07/08/20 COMING SOON! Huge 5 Bdrm 2 Full Bath Single Family Home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View July 8th, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED! Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
10531 North Magnolia Dr.
10531 North Magnolia Drive, Mequon, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1272 sqft
Welcome home to this great ranch house in Southeast Mequon which is available NOW! Freshly painted, inside and out . Upon entering, you'll find a spacious living room with a gas fireplace and a large picture window.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
7419 North Boyd Way
7419 North Boyd Way, Fox Point, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1953 sqft
Stylish Stone Ranch This stylish stone Fox Point ranch home is situated on a generous sized lot, located off Lake Drive on a quiet and desirable street.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
2726 West Villard Avenue
2726 West Villard Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$950
755 sqft
Must see two-bedroom, one bath home for rent! This spacious house includes a one-car garage, nice sized backyard, hardwood and tiled flooring, and stove and fridge included in the kitchen! Rent: $950 plus $300 move- in fee Utilities: Tenants pay

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Grasslyn Manor
1 Unit Available
5620 Philip Place West
5620 West Philip Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1228 sqft
An absolute doll house! Walk into the bright living room area with large windows bringing in the sunlight, glistening off of the hardwood floors. Two main floor bedrooms and one large upper bedroom with lots of built ins for storage convenience.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
129 W Calumet Rd
129 West Calumet Road, Fox Point, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Available July 1st. 1 year Lease. Very charming, updated ranch in desirable Fox Point. Two good size bedrooms, updated kitchen, hardwood floors and cool retro bath make this house a real gem for the right resident.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Silver Spring
1 Unit Available
5381 N. 66th Street
5381 North 66th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
5381 N. 66th Street Available 05/15/20 Three Bedroom Single Family with Large Yard! - This three bedroom single family home is a ranch style located in Milwaukee's northwest side. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms.

1 of 5

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Hampton Heights
1 Unit Available
5062 N 54th Street
5062 North 54th Street, Milwaukee, WI
4 Bedrooms
$975
1330 sqft
4 bedroom 1.5 bath single family - Newly updated single family rental, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout, huge kitchen with appliances included. newer refrigerator. Spacious living room leading to upstairs bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Grasslyn Manor
1 Unit Available
3754 North 55th Street
3754 North 55th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$890
900 sqft
Move In Ready!!! You must see this beautiful newly renovated single family home. This 2 bedroom, 1 newly remodeled bathroom home comes with hardwood floors throughout. This unit comes with 1 car garage, storage in the basement and central air.
Results within 10 miles of Brown Deer
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
Stowell Apartments
2634 North Stowell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
Ideal location near the downtown area, MSU, and I-69. Short-term leases available. Pets welcomed. Discounts for military, police, and fire. On-site parking. Close to public transportation. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
1 Unit Available
The Viking
1717 East Kane Place, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near US-51 and I-55. This pet-friendly community features a pool with a sundeck. Short-term leases available. Discounts for police and military professionals. Homes offer full kitchens and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Walker's Point
5 Units Available
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Brown Deer, WI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brown Deer renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

