122 Apartments for rent in Shorewood, WI with hardwood floors
"This maple-studded town [of Shorewood] on Lake Michigan dotes on its reputation as Milwaukee's most liberal suburb." - Howell Raines, New York Times, 1979
Shorewood is a rather small village located in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, and is home to more than 13,162 people. This place is the perfect answer for those who are looking for the neighborliness of a small community, while still enjoying the amenities of a big city. In fact, the best way to describe Shorewood is by calling it an "urban village." The village is situated between the Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan, with a rich history behind it. The area originally belonged to the Sioux and Algonquin Indians until 1832 when the land was purchased from the Menominees by the U.S. government. The area was given its present name in 1917. The water in the area was a huge draw for early settlers who helped establish the community. Are you looking for an apartment in Shorewood? Then you will find information to help you make the best selection here. We have information on places to live in Shorewood, including premier apartments, 3-bedroom houses for rent and other types of rental housing. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Shorewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.