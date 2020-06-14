Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

122 Apartments for rent in Shorewood, WI with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Northwest Shorewood
Contact for Availability
1720 E Capitol Dr
1720 East Capitol Drive, Shorewood, WI
Studio
$775
1 Bedroom
$895
Welcome to The North Shore Apartments- located at 1720 E. Capitol Drivein the Shorewood neighborhood, close to restaurants, shopping and great night life. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Oakwood
Contact for Availability
1800 E. Kenmore
1800 East Kenmore Place, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
Welcome to 1800 E. Kenmore - Old World charm, located in the heart of Shorewood near shopping including boutiques, grocery stores, restaurants and retail shopping. Near the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and bus line to downtown Milwaukee.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Oakwood
Contact for Availability
1806 E Kenmore
1806 East Kenmore Place, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
Welcome to 1806 E. Kenmore - Old World charm, located in the heart of Shorewood near shopping including boutiques, grocery stores, restaurants and retail shopping. Near the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and bus line to downtown Milwaukee.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
2121 E Capitol
2121 East Capitol Drive, Shorewood, WI
Studio
$725
1 Bedroom
$775
2 Bedrooms
$995
Welcome to The Annason- located at 2121 E. Capitol Drive in the Shorewood neighborhood, close to restaurants, shopping and great night life. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Southwest Shorewood
1 Unit Available
1614 E Newton Ave
1614 East Newton Avenue, Shorewood, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1105 sqft
Don't miss this wonderful Upper in a charming Tudor style duplex! Boasting a highly desirable location, you'll find yourself tucked away off of Oakland Ave. on a quiet street near schools, the lakefront, Oak Leaf Trail, local restaurants and more.
Results within 1 mile of Shorewood
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
$
Riverside Park
2 Units Available
2705 N Oakland
2705 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
All units have carpeting throughout with full-sized kitchen appliances. There are even in-unit A/Cs! Two-bedrooms have TONS of closet space and large windows looking north and south.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Murray Hill
2 Units Available
Murray Apartments
2735 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Just a few minutes from I-69 and I-475. Larger apartments featuring full basements, central air, and large closets. Minutes from colleges and shops. On-site covered parking provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Downer Woods
Contact for Availability
3402 N Oakland Ave
3402 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
Welcome to 3402 N. Oakland Avenue located next to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, walking distance to Downer Avenue restaurant district, North Avenue shopping distric, Oakland Avenue shopping district and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
909 E Henry Clay
909 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Welcome to The Millstone located at 909 E. Henry Clay Street in the Whitefish Bay community minutes away from upscale shopping, fine dining and Lake Michigan. Easy access to I-43. Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
820, 826, 835 E Henry Clay
820 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Welcome to the Henry Clay Court Apartments located at 820-834 E. Henry Clay Street in the Whitefish Bay community minutes away from upscale shopping, fine dining and Lake Michigan. Easy access to I-43. Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Berkley
330 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms in a fabulous seven unit building.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cambridge Heights
12 Units Available
Newport Manor
1720 East Newport Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
661 sqft
Classic brick building on the corner of Newport and Oakland. Huge floor plans, many closets and windows, and hardwood floors. Some have sunrooms, eat-in kitchens and dining rooms, built-ins?. Backyard with picnic table and off-street parking
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
Norwood
730 East Henry Clay Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$845
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quality 1 & 2 bedroom units in colonial red brick building.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Downer Woods
Contact for Availability
3456 N Oakland
3456 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Managed by Katz Properties.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
1809 E Kenwood Blvd
1809 East Kenwood Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1600 sqft
Huge three bedroom lower unit available for a June 1 lease. Located just across the street from campus. This unit has three large bedrooms, a remodeled kitchen and bath and hardwood floors. The kitchen includes a refrigerator and stove.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
3014 N Cramer St
3014 North Cramer Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1566 sqft
Available June 1. This huge 3 bedroom, 1 bath upper unit is only 1 block from the UWM campus. This unit comes with two off-street parking spots included. Hardwood floors, built-ins, FREE laundry for tenants in the basement laundry room.
Results within 5 miles of Shorewood
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
Stowell Apartments
2634 North Stowell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
Ideal location near the downtown area, MSU, and I-69. Short-term leases available. Pets welcomed. Discounts for military, police, and fire. On-site parking. Close to public transportation. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
1 Unit Available
The Viking
1717 East Kane Place, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near US-51 and I-55. This pet-friendly community features a pool with a sundeck. Short-term leases available. Discounts for police and military professionals. Homes offer full kitchens and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Walker's Point
5 Units Available
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
23 Units Available
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,175
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
3 Units Available
Encore
1623 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Encore in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Brewer's Hill
2 Units Available
1922 N. Palmer
1922 North Palmer Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$750
A pet-friendly community located in the Warren Tech Center, I-94, and I-696. Fantastic location for commuters. On-site pool and sundeck. Interiors offer separate dining areas, carpeting, and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Brewer's Hill
5 Units Available
1835 N 2nd
1835 N 2nd St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$550
Close to I-94 and I-59. A charming community with washer and dryer connections in each home, spacious layouts, and ample storage. On-site tennis courts, pool, and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
1 Unit Available
Rhythm
1640 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,095
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rhythm in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Shorewood, WI

"This maple-studded town [of Shorewood] on Lake Michigan dotes on its reputation as Milwaukee's most liberal suburb." - Howell Raines, New York Times, 1979

Shorewood is a rather small village located in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, and is home to more than 13,162 people. This place is the perfect answer for those who are looking for the neighborliness of a small community, while still enjoying the amenities of a big city. In fact, the best way to describe Shorewood is by calling it an "urban village." The village is situated between the Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan, with a rich history behind it. The area originally belonged to the Sioux and Algonquin Indians until 1832 when the land was purchased from the Menominees by the U.S. government. The area was given its present name in 1917. The water in the area was a huge draw for early settlers who helped establish the community. Are you looking for an apartment in Shorewood? Then you will find information to help you make the best selection here. We have information on places to live in Shorewood, including premier apartments, 3-bedroom houses for rent and other types of rental housing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Shorewood, WI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Shorewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

